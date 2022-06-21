Athleta expands in Canada, adding five new stores in 2022

Canadian business remains key contributor as brand advances towards long term growth goal

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Athleta, part of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) announced it will add five new Canadian stores in 2022 with today's opening of Mapleview Centre in Burlington, Ontario at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The new 4,260-square-foot performance-lifestyle store is Athleta's third company-operated Canadian location. Last year, Athleta expanded into Canada with the launch of e-commerce in August, followed by the opening of its first company-operated stores outside of the U.S. in September at Park Royal Shopping Centre in West Vancouver, and in November at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

This fall, Athleta will open four additional stores at;

Chinook Centre, Calgary

Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke

West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton

1035 Robson Street , Vancouver

Founded in 1998, Athleta is a purpose-driven brand with a powerful mission to empower women and girls to realize their limitless potential. Athleta stores highlight the brand's versatile, on-trend performance lifestyle products for women and girls. The stores feature inclusive sizing in more than 200 styles ranging from XXS-2X, in-store styling appointments, free alterations, and wellness-focused community events.

"Since our launch last year, Canadian customers have quickly gravitated toward our offerings. We have highly differentiated performance lifestyle product unlike anything else in this market. As a certified B. Corporation, we are filling a need in the market for a sustainable, purpose-driven brand, and we can see how that connects back to our Canadian customer's focus on health, wellness and active living," comments Jenelle Sheridan, VP and GM Athleta Canada. "Athleta's Canadian business is a key contributor to long term growth, and we believe our store fleet growth strategy will get us there as we see Canadians return to in-store shopping."

Athleta's Canadian entry has made a strong first impression with consumers. In Q1 of 2022, the brand's new customer acquisition goal exceeded expectations by over 40% as brand awareness continued to rise with a combination of new product offerings, localized marketing and events with the launch of Alicia Keys and Simone Biles collections, and partnership with the Toronto Six Women's professional hockey team. The Canadian market remains a priority for strategic growth of Athleta and Gap Inc. portfolio of purpose-led brands.

Designed for women, by women, the brand was built on the premise that what unites active women and girls is stronger than any obstacles in their way, and sport and fitness create confidence, courage and powerful bonds.

In 2016, Athleta Girl was launched along with the brands community-driven Power of She campaign. The brand's mission comes to life through inclusive and sustainable product design, connecting with customers through unique experiences in stores, online and within local store communities. Athleta believes in using business as a force for good and became a certified B Corp in 2018. The brand has joined over 230 certified B Corp businesses operating in Canada. Today, 70% of Athleta products are made with at least 30% more sustainable materials like recycled polyester, recycled nylon, organic cotton, Tencel or Fair Trade.

About Athleta:

A certified B Corporation, Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand with a mission of empowering a community of active women and girls. Athleta's versatile premium performance lifestyle apparel is designed by women for women with inclusivity at its core. Founded in 1998, Athleta integrates performance and technical features across its collection to support women across their entire lifestyle – from yoga and training to travel and sleep. In 2016, the company launched Athleta Girl mirroring its signature performance in styles for the next generation. Based in San Francisco, CA and a Gap Inc. brand (NYSE: GPS), Athleta apparel is available at its over 230 company-operated stores across the United States and Canada, through its catalog, and at Athleta.com.

