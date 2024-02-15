The Canadian-Founded Personal Care Brand Can Now Be Found At Jean Coutus, Brunets And Walmarts Across Canada.

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Meet Athena Club, the trailblazing personal care company that has turned millions of daily routines into elevated rituals. On a quest to make the highest quality body care accessible to all, Athena Club is thrilled to announce its entry into Canada, with its beloved body and shave products available at all Walmart , Jean Coutu and Brunet stores nationwide and at athenaclub.com.

Since its 2019 launch, Athena Club has solidified its position as a prominent force in the hygiene products market with its award-winning razor and clean body care. The brand boasts an industry-leading customer retention rate, a 93% repurchase rate, over 15,000 5-star reviews and secured a spot in the top 100 of the Inc 5000, a prestigious list showcasing the fastest-growing private companies in America. Athena Club is now bringing its revitalized vision of self-care to Canadians as the first of its kind in the market.

Athena Club is the brainchild of Montreal natives Maria and Charles Desmarais. The co-founder and co-CEOs aimed to take on the notoriously opaque body care category with a brand that prioritized transparency, affordability, and, above all else, quality. With a commitment to clean ingredients and sustainable practices, Athena Club filled a gap in the industry that was long overdue. The brand is committed to improving the personal care space by focusing on effective, high-quality ingredients, sustainable packaging, and innovative patented technologies.

"We are so thrilled to finally bring Athena Club products to Canadian stores, especially since Canada is where it all started for Charles and me. It is a dream to have brought our vision of affordable and quality grooming products to life and now be able to share it with fellow Canadians and elevate their self-care routines," says Maria Desmarais, co-founder of Athena Club.

Walmart, Jean Coutu and Brunet will carry a selection of Athena Club's shave & body care products, including their award-winning Razor Kit, which features five spaced-out blades, a built-to-last handle coated with non-slip silicone, and a magnetic wall hook. Canadian retailers will also carry their Blade Refills, Cloud Shave Foam, Creamy Body Wash, Dewy Body Lotion, All Over Deodorant, available in dreamy scents such as Coconut Sparkle, Super Bloom, Sea Splash, and Vanilla Cocoon. In addition, Canadians will have the opportunity to be the first ones to try Athena Club's latest product innovation, the Fluffy Shave Butter, designed to give a smooth and close shave, exclusively available at Walmart. Earlier this year, Athena Club also collaborated with the Barbie team to bring its customers a unique and exciting Barbie x Athena Club Razor Kit, available at Walmart in Canada.

Athena Club is thrilled to extend its presence into Canada with Walmart, Jean Coutu and Brunet, furthering its commitment to providing accessible, high-quality hygiene essentials to everyone. With an extensive product development pipeline and plans for rapid retail expansion, Athena Club is further moving toward its goal of becoming the next multigenerational Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) company.

Athena Club is an omnichannel personal care one-stop shop focused on improving how people practice their daily routines. The brand offers high-quality yet affordable products across Body, Skin, Wellness, and Period Care through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce website and now through Canadian retail with Walmart, Jean Coutu and Brunet. Athena Club's award-winning products—such as the best-selling Razor Kit—are made by experts using high-quality materials, effective ingredients, and innovative patented technologies. The brand also minimizes environmental impact while maximizing efficacy, presenting products that are cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, lactose-free, and free from synthetic fillers.

