ATHA ENERGY COMMENCES TRADING TODAY ON THE CSE UNDER THE TICKER SYMBOL "SASK"

ATHA holds the largest reported cumulative exploration package in the Athabasca Basin – the world's most prominent basin for uranium discoveries.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK)("ATHA" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based uranium exploration company with assets in the Athabasca basin, is pleased to announce the commencement of trading today of its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading symbol 'SASK'.

Key Investment Highlights of ATHA

Largest Footprint in World's Best Basin for Uranium: ATHA holds the largest reported exploration land package in the highest-grade uranium district in the world, with over 3.4 million acres held in Saskatchewan and Alberta's Athabasca basin (see map below);





Athabasca Basin Assets Staked by Renowned Team with a History of Value Creation: ATHA's exploration assets have been aggregated over a period of 10 years in the depths of the previous uranium bear market by the same group that staked the foundational assets of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE), as well as the assets leading to Hathor Exploration's Roughrider deposit, (C$650 million sale in 2012);





Strong Balance Sheet to Execute on Growth Strategy: ATHA maintains one of the strongest balance sheets in the Athabasca basin among public uranium exploration peers, with $37 million in cash and zero debt;





ATHA Holds Desirable Carried Interest with Industry Leaders: ATHA assets include a 10% carried interest on key exploration blocks owned and operated by two of the most successful development teams in the Athabasca basin – NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX-V: ISO);





Exploration Acreage in "Great Neighbourhoods": ATHA's exploration portfolio includes sizeable prospective assets near major operating mines and infrastructure in the southeast basin, high-grade development projects of the southwest basin, and historical operating mines in the north and west rims of the basin (see map below);





Well Balanced and Supportive Investor Base: ATHA's shareholder base maintains strong alignment between uranium focused institutional support at 26% and management, board, and insiders with over 34% of shares outstanding; and





ATHA's shareholder base maintains strong alignment between uranium focused institutional support at 26% and management, board, and insiders with over 34% of shares outstanding; and Nimble Company with Growth Focus: ATHA intends to leverage its extensive exploration portfolio, cash position, clean capital structure, and strong balance sheet for its own exploration program in addition to the aggressive pursuit of joint ventures, farm-ins, and accretive acquisition opportunities.

Corporate Presentation

For further information, please download ATHA's Corporate Presentation (link) or visit the Company's website at www.athaenergy.com. Investors may also seek additional information by reviewing the Company's public disclosure record, including its Final Prospectus dated March 23, 2023 which is available on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). In addition, ATHA invites interested parties to follow the company on Linkedin and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and uranium industry information.

Notes: [1] World Nuclear Association [2] Company Filings

About ATHA

ATHA is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Golden Rose Property located in Northeastern Ontario and has acquired 3.4 million acres in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan and Alberta along with a 10% carried interest portfolio of claims operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) and IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX-V: ISO).

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "targets," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "an opportunity exists," "is positioned," "estimates," "intends," "assumes," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by ATHA as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of ATHA's final prospectus dated March 23, 2023 available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect ATHA; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and ATHA expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: Mike Castanho, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Email: [email protected], Phone: 778-839-6579