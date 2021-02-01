AtGames® and The Brick Expand Partnership With Premier Launch of Legends Pinball in Canada

The Brick is the first Canadian retailer to sell the highly anticipated full-size virtual pinball game

LOS ANGELES and EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - AtGames®, a leader in interactive entertainment products, in partnership with Canadian-based retailer The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the LFL Group (Leon's Furniture Limited), today announced the first-ever Canadian launch of the popular AtGames Legends Pinball machine.

The most feature-rich machine in its class, Legends Pinball will be available throughout The Brick's more than 220 retail outlets across Canada, as well as online at www.thebrick.com.

Legends Pinball sports a large 32-inch 1080p LCD playfield, 15.6-inch 1080p LCD backglass, 8-bit precision Hall-Effect plunger, arcade-quality flippers and nudge buttons, accelerometers, tactile feedback, extensive connectivity and accessories options, Internet connectivity and downloadable apps, global leaderboards, lobby for Party Play and Team Play, and more – priced at an MSRP of just CA$999. Pre-orders are now open, with deliveries expected to begin by April 2021.

"We are excited about this expanded partnership with The Brick," says Dr. Ping-Kang Hsiung, CEO of AtGames. "We know Canadian gamers will be delighted with the Legends Pinball experience and The Brick is the right retailer to bring it to them for the first time."

The Brick already carries a full line-up of Legends Arcade Family products from AtGames. The growing number of Legends Arcade Family products ( https://www.atgames.net/arcades ) running on the shared Legends Arcade Platform support arcade, console, and virtual pinball play and include the Legends Ultimate, Legends Gamer series, Legends Connect, Legends Core, and Legends Pinball.

"The Brick continues to lead the way in Canada with the expansion of our partnership with AtGames," says Arlene Gower, Director of Merchandising - Electronics at The Brick. "Our customers have enjoyed the other Legends Arcade Family products and we know there's going to be similarly great demand for the impressive Legends Pinball."

About AtGames:

AtGames Interactive ( http://www.atgames.net ) is a leader in innovative consumer-oriented interactive entertainment products. The company leverages the latest technology to develop and publish its best-selling classic video game products for worldwide distribution. AtGames is based in Los Angeles, with international offices in Taipei and Shenzhen. https://www.atgames.net/arcades lists Legends Arcade Family products.

Legends Arcade Family™, Legends Arcade Platform™, Legends Ultimate™, Legends Gamer™, Legends Core™, Legends Connect™, and Legends Pinball™ are trademarks of AtGames Digital Media Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Contact: [email protected] .

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, as part of the LFL Group (Leon's Furniture Limited), The Brick is Canada's largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with over 220 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

LFL is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 305 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca. For more information, visit lflgroup.ca

SOURCE The Brick

