This achievement reflects Ateko's expertise in supporting telecommunications organizations to deliver exceptional value for ServiceNow customers.

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Ateko, a leading global technology services and consulting company, today announced it has become the first partner to earn the ServiceNow Telecom Service Management (TSM) Product Line Achievement, cementing its leadership in the industry. This recognition underscores Ateko's expertise in delivering successful customer deployments, and its focus on modernizing the telecommunications industry with AI-powered workflow automation.

Ateko becomes the first ServiceNow partner to earn the TSM PLA. (CNW Group/Ateko)

ServiceNow Product Line Achievements (PLAs) recognize partners who demonstrate exceptional success in specific product areas. To achieve the TSM PLA, Ateko successfully completed deployments for leading telecommunications companies, including parent company Bell Canada, achieved a perfect 5/5 Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT), and certified a team of more than five TSM experts.

Ateko brings AI-powered insights and automation to the ServiceNow AI Platform, helping telecommunications companies remove complexity and generate value from their platform investments.

The AI capabilities in the ServiceNow AI Platform unite customer data, service requests, and network operations onto a single, intelligent platform. This helps companies shift from reacting to problems to anticipating them before they occur. For example, AI-powered automation can resolve common problems without a customer needing to call, freeing up support agents to focus on more complex needs.

Mastering the power of the ServiceNow AI Platform is a key step in Ateko's strategy to become a leading AI systems integrator by delivering faster, smarter, and more reliable services to its clients.

This TSM designation is the latest in Ateko's portfolio of ServiceNow certifications, demonstrating its depth of capabilities to drive enterprise-wide transformation.

Quotes

"We are immensely proud to be the first ServiceNow partner globally to be recognized with the TSM Product Line Achievement. This world-first achievement is proof that Ateko is far more than a system integrator; we are uniquely positioned to support the needs of telcos globally as we combine extensive implementation and operational experience. As a member of their telecom product advisory board, we also contribute to the direction and development of ServiceNow's telecom product roadmap. Furthermore, our delivery teams include embedded subject matter experts from Bell Canada, who provide invaluable insights for optimizing telecom networks, field services, and customer operations with ServiceNow."

Philipp Lohan, Vice President, Telecom Modernization, Ateko

"As an Elite Partner, Ateko's achievement as the first partner to attain the TSM Product Line Achievement highlights their deep commitment and proven ability to drive transformation for our telecommunications customers. Partners like Ateko are critical to our ecosystem, combining deep industry expertise with ServiceNow innovation to help carriers move faster and deliver better experiences for their customers. We congratulate the Ateko team on this significant milestone."

Rohit Batra, General Manager and Vice President, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media and Technology, ServiceNow

ABOUT ATEKO

Ateko is a global IT services provider founded in Montréal, backed by Bell Canada. We help organizations simplify and unify complex technology environments across platforms like ServiceNow, Salesforce, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, we empower clients to harness actionable insights, automate processes, and drive innovation at scale. With deep expertise in regulated sectors--including Telecommunications, Financial Services, and the Public Sector--Ateko leads large-scale digital transformation, service integration, and AI-driven modernization using an agile, human-centred approach. Our personalized service and ongoing support help clients unlock their platforms' full potential, improve cost efficiency, streamline workflows, and achieve faster, more intelligent business outcomes. Learn more at ateko.com.

SERVICENOW

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. https://www.servicenow.com/

Media inquiries:

Audrey Hood

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Ateko