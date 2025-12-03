By integrating deep data expertise, this acquisition directly addresses the increasing demand from businesses and governments for advanced AI and analytics. It enhances Ateko's comprehensive AI solutions, reinforcing its position as a national leader dedicated to developing a secure and prosperous digital future for Canada.

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Ateko today announced it has acquired SDK Tek Services Ltd.(SDK), a highly respected Calgary-headquartered data engineering and analytics integrator. This acquisition supports Bell's strategic priority to lead in enterprise with AI-powered solutions and contributes to the development of a sovereign Canadian AI ecosystem.

SDK's proven ability to transform raw data into actionable intelligence complements Ateko's expertise in AI-powered workflow automation and system integration. The addition of a talented team of AI and data specialists to Ateko significantly boosts its capabilities to help clients unlock the power of their data, embed AI into their operations and deliver measurable business outcomes while meeting stringent data security and privacy standards.

The acquisition bolsters Bell AI Fabric by strengthening Ateko's position as Canada's only full-stack sovereign AI platform and systems integrator. The expanded offering will accelerate the development and deployment of AI solutions at scale for leading enterprises and governments – a critical component to building a sovereign AI ecosystem.

SDK's established talent base and market presence in Western Canada will build on and expand Ateko's national footprint and fuel the growth of new service offerings for enterprise and government customers.

Quotes

"We're thrilled to be a critical part of Bell's mission to develop Canada's AI ecosystem – solutions created in Canada, by Canadians, for Canadians – connecting people and businesses to cutting-edge technology. The addition of SDK's talented AI and data specialists to our team brings us another step toward that vision and strengthens our nation's ability compete and win on the global stage."

- Guillaume Bazinet, CEO, Ateko

"Joining Ateko and the Bell family marks an exciting milestone for SDK. Our shared commitment to technical excellence and solving complex data challenges is now part of a larger mission. Together, we will deliver more comprehensive AI and data solutions, delivering that value to clients across the country."

- David Keith, CEO, SDK

About Ateko

Ateko is a global IT services provider founded in Montréal, backed by Bell Canada. We help organizations simplify and unify complex technology environments across platforms like ServiceNow, Salesforce, AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, we empower clients to harness actionable insights, automate processes, and drive innovation at scale. With deep expertise in regulated sectors--including Telecommunications, Financial Services, and the Public Sector--Ateko leads large-scale digital transformation, service integration, and AI-driven modernization. Our agile, human-centred approach ensures tangible and lasting results. Our personalized service and ongoing support help clients unlock their platforms' full potential, improve cost efficiency, streamline workflows, and achieve faster, more intelligent business outcomes. Learn more at ateko.com.

