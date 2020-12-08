ATCO Village Holiday Light Display and Drive-by Brighten Veterans' Spirits

On November 22, 2020, with thousands of lights dancing to the serenades, ATCO Village resident veterans stepped outside of their homes to witness a spectacular light celebration accompanied by Christmas music in their honour. ATCO's Chair & CEO, Nancy Southern, was onsite to thank veterans and to welcome 50 ATCO employees, executives, and their families, as they drove past with honks and hand-painted signs to show their support of the vets and take in the lights.

"ATCO has a long tradition of working with the military, and we have a number of veterans employed across our organization. This holiday display is a special way to honour those who may have landed on difficult times, and to whom we owe a deep gratitude for their service in protecting our country," said Nancy Southern, Chair & CEO, ATCO Ltd. "I know that our community is also so proud of our vets, and I invite all Calgarians to share the holiday spirit with residents of ATCO Village by enjoying the lights and listening to the accompanying Christmas music on the special radio broadcast as you drive or walk by."

As an extra holiday gift, ATCO is matching all donations made the Homes For Heroes Foundation up to $100,000 until December 31, 2020. Donations can be made at ATCO.com/H4H.

"Homes For Heroes Foundation is fortunate to have a community-minded partner in ATCO. Their team has been instrumental to the success and growth of our charity" says Dave Howard, President, Homes For Heroes Foundation. "This matching program and Christmas light display at the Calgary ATCO Veterans Village is a testament to their continued commitment to those who served our great country."

ATCO is excited to share these joyful lights with all Calgarians who drive past the Village, or wish to visit in person at 908, 36th Street SE. Lights will run 5-10 p.m. nightly through to December 31, 2020. Visitors can tune their radio station to 100.5 FM to enjoy the Christmas-themed light show synchronized to music and are reminded to please be respectful and maintain social distancing if viewing it in person.

Created in partnership with the Homes For Heroes Foundation, ATCO Village helps address the issue of homelessness for veterans who have served with the Canadian Armed Forces while providing them a community where they feel supported and engaged. The Village in Calgary is the first of 20 planned tiny home projects for veterans across the country.

