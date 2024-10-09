ATCO'S Community Energy Fund Supports 12 Alberta Organizations Navigating Their Energy Future

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

Today, ATCO announced the recipients of the 2024 Community Energy Fund. Now in its second year, this program supports Alberta's schools, non-profits and municipalities in their energy transition journeys.

This year, 12 deserving projects have been selected to receive funding. The funded projects include feasibility audits, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, solar panel installations and the development of an innovative hydrogen learning tool.

One of the recipients is the Lac Bellevue and District Recreation & Agricultural Society in St. Paul. Their ATCO grant means the society can install solar panels and LED lighting and host energy workshops for campground visitors.

"Through ATCO's support we're able to transform the Lac Bellevue Ag Society Campground into a sustainable, energy-efficient community hub," said Darren Tymofichuk, Director of Community Engagement for the Lac Bellevue Recreation and Agricultural Society. "By harnessing renewable energy sources, we will reduce our environmental impact and energy costs that will help achieve a net-zero energy facility and leave a positive legacy for future generations."

This project aligns with ATCO's broader sustainability objectives and our commitment to empowering communities through renewable energy projects.

"Whether you're an individual consumer, a community group, or a school, navigating today's complex energy world requires us to look at the reliability, affordability and sustainability of our energy decisions," said Wayne Stensby, Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems. "We're pleased to provide financial support to these communities and community groups implementing their great energy ideas and programs. There were many more qualified applications than we could support, and we encourage groups to apply or re-apply in 2025."

The ATCO Community Energy Fund will support the following projects in 2024:

Organization Community Project Demmitt Cultural Society Demmitt Solar battery storage Municipal District of Big Lakes High Prairie LED light conversion for fire service facilities Student Energy Calgary Solar photovoltaic system for a 3D-printed home on the Siksika Nation Reserve Sustainable Red Deer Society Red Deer Feasibility study to determine how youths can work with Indigenous Elders to explore energy careers The Buffalo Trail School Division – Dewberry School Dewberry Land-based learning program focused on sustainability and renewable energy The King's University Edmonton Interactive digital learning tool for educators and students on the colours of hydrogen The Lac Bellevue and District Recreation & Agricultural Society St. Paul Install ground-mounted solar panels, replace outdated lights with LEDs, and run workshops to teach campground visitors about solar energy and conservation Town of Okotoks Okotoks Community education program focused on reducing energy consumption and GHG emissions Town of Sexsmith Sexsmith LED conversion for their Public Works office Town of Stony Plain Stony Plain Install two Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers Town of Swan Hills Swan Hills LED conversion for community facility Village of Standard Standard Install a solar photovoltaic system to offset the Village's electricity consumption

To learn more about these projects, click here.

About ATCO's Community Energy Fund

Launched in June 2023, the Community Energy Fund awards grants of up to $15,000 each to municipalities, non-profits and schools across Alberta. To qualify, applicants must reside or operate within an ATCO Gas or ATCO Electric service area in Alberta.

Applications for the Community Energy Fund will re-open Spring 2025.

