ATCO'S Community Energy Fund Supports 12 Alberta Organizations Navigating Their Energy Future

ATCO Ltd.

Oct 09, 2024, 11:17 ET

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

Today, ATCO announced the recipients of the 2024 Community Energy Fund. Now in its second year, this program supports Alberta's schools, non-profits and municipalities in their energy transition journeys.

ATCO Community Energy Fund 2024 (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)
ATCO Community Energy Fund 2024 (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

This year, 12 deserving projects have been selected to receive funding. The funded projects include feasibility audits, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations, solar panel installations and the development of an innovative hydrogen learning tool.

One of the recipients is the Lac Bellevue and District Recreation & Agricultural Society in St. Paul. Their ATCO grant means the society can install solar panels and LED lighting and host energy workshops for campground visitors.  

"Through ATCO's support we're able to transform the Lac Bellevue Ag Society Campground into a sustainable, energy-efficient community hub," said Darren Tymofichuk, Director of Community Engagement for the Lac Bellevue Recreation and Agricultural Society. "By harnessing renewable energy sources, we will reduce our environmental impact and energy costs that will help achieve a net-zero energy facility and leave a positive legacy for future generations."

This project aligns with ATCO's broader sustainability objectives and our commitment to empowering communities through renewable energy projects. 

"Whether you're an individual consumer, a community group, or a school, navigating today's complex energy world requires us to look at the reliability, affordability and sustainability of our energy decisions," said Wayne Stensby, Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems.  "We're pleased to provide financial support to these communities and community groups implementing their great energy ideas and programs. There were many more qualified applications than we could support, and we encourage groups to apply or re-apply in 2025."

 The ATCO Community Energy Fund will support the following projects in 2024:

Organization

Community

Project

Demmitt Cultural Society

Demmitt

Solar battery storage

Municipal District of Big Lakes

High Prairie

LED light conversion for fire service facilities

Student Energy

Calgary

Solar photovoltaic system for a 3D-printed home on the Siksika Nation Reserve

Sustainable Red Deer Society

Red Deer

Feasibility study to determine how youths can work with Indigenous Elders to explore energy careers

The Buffalo Trail School Division – Dewberry School

Dewberry

Land-based learning program focused on sustainability and renewable energy

The King's University

Edmonton

Interactive digital learning tool for educators and students on the colours of hydrogen

The Lac Bellevue and District Recreation & Agricultural Society

St. Paul

Install ground-mounted solar panels, replace outdated lights with LEDs, and run workshops to teach campground visitors about solar energy and conservation

Town of Okotoks

Okotoks

Community education program focused on reducing energy consumption and GHG emissions

Town of Sexsmith

Sexsmith

LED conversion for their Public Works office

Town of Stony Plain

Stony Plain

Install two Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers

Town of Swan Hills

Swan Hills

LED conversion for community facility

Village of Standard

Standard

Install a solar photovoltaic system to offset the Village's electricity consumption

To learn more about these projects, click here.

About ATCO's Community Energy Fund
Launched in June 2023, the Community Energy Fund awards grants of up to $15,000 each to municipalities, non-profits and schools across Alberta. To qualify, applicants must reside or operate within an ATCO Gas or ATCO Electric service area in Alberta. 

Applications for the Community Energy Fund will re-open Spring 2025.

