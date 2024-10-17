ATCO Offers Alberta Students a Chance to Win One of 10 Trips to Invictus Games in Vancouver:

As Remembrance Day approaches, Grades 4-9 students can enter with creative composition on "Why Military Matters"

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y) – ATCO is providing Alberta students an opportunity to share their feelings about the heroes who make up our Armed Forces and Veteran communities, potentially winning a chance to experience the 2025 Invictus Games in person. Entrants from grades 4 through 9 who submit a creative composition centered around the theme "Why Military Matters" will be entered to win one of 10 trips for two (for the student and parent / legal guardian) to the Games being held in Vancouver, British Columbia from February 15-17, 2025.

View PDF Invictus Games Contest (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

As we approach Remembrance Day and acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who served their country on and off the battlefield, ATCO is proud to celebrate these heroes through our sponsorship of the 2025 Invictus Games, our Veteran Talent hiring program, and now, by offering Alberta youth a chance to show their support of Canada's military personnel.

The contest encourages young minds to delve into the significance of the military in Canadian society and the importance of supporting veterans. Participants are free to express their perspectives on Why Military Matters through various mediums, including:

Short essays: Students can articulate their thoughts and insights in an essay format, providing a well-structured and comprehensive exploration of the theme.

Students can articulate their thoughts and insights in an essay format, providing a well-structured and comprehensive exploration of the theme. Poetry: Budding poets can capture the essence of the theme through evocative imagery, rhythm and rhyme, using their words to paint a vivid picture of the military's impact.

Budding poets can capture the essence of the theme through evocative imagery, rhythm and rhyme, using their words to paint a vivid picture of the military's impact. Songs: Musically inclined students can compose original songs that convey the emotions and sentiments associated with the military and its significance.

Musically inclined students can compose original songs that convey the emotions and sentiments associated with the military and its significance. Videos: Tech-savvy participants have the option to create compelling videos that combine visuals, sound, and narrative to deliver their message creatively.

The submitted compositions should not only be relevant to the theme but also demonstrate originality, creativity, and inspiration.

Ten lucky winners will be selected to receive an unforgettable experience – a trip for two to attend the Invictus Games in Vancouver from February 15 to 17, 2025. This incredible prize package includes travel and accommodation, allowing the winners and their parents/ guardians to witness the inspiring athletic achievements of wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans from around the world.

The contest runs from October 15 – November 11, 2024. Learn more about the contest and rules at www.atco.com/IG25contest .

ATCO and its employees work to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO people also contribute to their communities through a variety of community investment and community leadership activities. This includes ATCO's EPIC (Employees Participating In Communities) program. This employee-led program unites ATCO people around the globe through fundraising events, volunteerism and individual donations. ATCO employees donate directly to the charities of their choice, and ATCO doubles that impact by matching all donations made to health and wellness organizations.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Financial Operations

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228-4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.