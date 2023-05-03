ATCO LTD. TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 10, 2023

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 56th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2022 and first quarter 2023 operational and financial performance.

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2023, beginning on page one.

With approximately 7,600 employees and assets of $25 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, renewable energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability

403 808 2636

[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

587 228 4571

[email protected]

