CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 10, 2023, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following eight (8) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

Related Documents View PDF ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

NOMINEES VOTES FOR % IN FAVOUR Robert T. Booth 11,524,393 99.99 Jason T. Kenney 11,523,770 99.99 Robert J. Routs 11,520,098 99.95 Nancy C. Southern 11,523,572 99.98 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 11,523,070 99.98 Norman M. Steinberg 11,522,298 99.97 Roger J. Urwin 11,520,898 99.96 Susan R. Werth 11,521,872 99.97

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2023. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 19,000 employees. ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, renewable energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Robert Palmer

Manager, Communications

[email protected]

(403) 710-1341

Subscription Inquiries:

To receive ATCO Ltd. news releases, please click here.

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.