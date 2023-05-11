ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS

News provided by

ATCO Ltd.

May 11, 2023, 16:48 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 10, 2023, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following eight (8) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

Continue Reading

Related Documents

ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)
View PDF
ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

NOMINEES

VOTES FOR

% IN FAVOUR

Robert T. Booth

11,524,393

99.99

Jason T. Kenney

11,523,770

99.99

Robert J. Routs

11,520,098

99.95

Nancy C. Southern

11,523,572

99.98

Linda A. Southern-Heathcott

11,523,070

99.98

Norman M. Steinberg

11,522,298

99.97

Roger J. Urwin

11,520,898

99.96

Susan R. Werth

11,521,872

99.97

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2023. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 19,000 employees. ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, renewable energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Robert Palmer
Manager, Communications
[email protected]
(403) 710-1341

Subscription Inquiries:
To receive ATCO Ltd. news releases, please click here.

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Organization Profile

ATCO Ltd.

With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support...