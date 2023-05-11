ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS
May 11, 2023, 16:48 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)
At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 10, 2023, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following eight (8) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.
|
NOMINEES
|
VOTES FOR
|
% IN FAVOUR
|
Robert T. Booth
|
11,524,393
|
99.99
|
Jason T. Kenney
|
11,523,770
|
99.99
|
Robert J. Routs
|
11,520,098
|
99.95
|
Nancy C. Southern
|
11,523,572
|
99.98
|
Linda A. Southern-Heathcott
|
11,523,070
|
99.98
|
Norman M. Steinberg
|
11,522,298
|
99.97
|
Roger J. Urwin
|
11,520,898
|
99.96
|
Susan R. Werth
|
11,521,872
|
99.97
This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 9, 2023. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 19,000 employees. ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, renewable energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
[email protected]
(403) 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Robert Palmer
Manager, Communications
[email protected]
(403) 710-1341
