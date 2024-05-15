ATCO LTD. REPORTS DIRECTOR ELECTION VOTING RESULTS

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2024 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

At the Annual Meeting of Share Owners of ATCO Ltd. (the "Corporation") held on May 15, 2024, a resolution was passed by ballot electing each of the following eight (8) nominees proposed by management as a director of the Corporation to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Share Owners of the Corporation or until his/her successor is elected or appointed.

NOMINEES VOTES FOR % IN FAVOUR Robert T. Booth 11,514,188 97.44 Jason T. Kenney 11,513,259 97.44 Robert J. Routs 11,497,903 97.31 Nancy C. Southern 11,513,009 97.43 Linda A. Southern-Heathcott 11,512,709 97.43 Norman M. Steinberg 11,513,338 97.44 Roger J. Urwin 11,513,888 97.44 Susan R. Werth 11,512,809 97.43

This matter is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024. A full report of voting results is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability

[email protected]

(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(587) 228 4571

