ATCO Launches Rümi, Creating Jobs and Supporting Alberta Businesses and Homeowners

Rümi joins trusted ATCO family members such as Blue Flame Kitchen, a longstanding culinary institution in Alberta, and energy retailer ATCOenergy – two businesses that have created some 200 jobs in Alberta in the past five years. Rümi itself is expected to create more than 200 new jobs in Alberta, and by partnering with local service providers, will also provide support to the province's small business community at a crucial time in Alberta's economic recovery.

"As a proud Alberta-built enterprise approaching its 75th anniversary, ATCO continues to look for innovative ways to grow, partner with businesses and communities, and enrich the lives of Albertans," said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer, ATCO. "Rümi is creating jobs and supporting local businesses, many of them family-run, at a time when the pandemic has devastated many industries. We are helping local companies not only weather the storm but begin to stabilize and grow again in this new and challenging economic environment."

Rümi is continuously recruiting new service partners, all of which go through a rigorous vetting process to ensure they meet ATCO's high standards of service and safety and align with the ATCO values of Integrity, Caring, Agility and Collaboration.

After a successful pilot, Rümi has now officially launched in Alberta with a wide range of interior and exterior home maintenance and repair services including:

Air quality -- filter and humidifier installation

Cleaning – rugs, carpets, dryer vents, mattresses, upholstery and junk removal

Electrical – wiring, lighting, general electrical services

Electric vehicle home charger installation

Heating and cooling – air conditioner and furnace installation and repair

Home inspections and consults

Plumbing

Roofing and exterior

Trees and shrubs – pruning, removal, fertilization

Water tank and filtration systems

Windows and doors – door, window and glass replacements

To meet some of the service providers Rümi is pleased to be working with, please click here.

"Rümi is the right solution at the right time for homeowners, who are looking to create happiness in their homes," said Marshall Wilmot, President, ATCO Energy Ltd. & Chief Digital Officer. "By providing Albertans with trusted service professionals for everything from plumbing to pruning, we are helping homeowners feel more confident and in control of their to-do lists, which frees up more time for them to do the things they've been missing for so long."

To help celebrate the launch, Rümi is offering 500 Albertans an opportunity to receive a complimentary Happy Home Box, filled with items that make life a little easier around the home. To receive a box, Albertans can simply visit Rumi.ca/TakeBackYourSaturday and register. Boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For a full list of products along with home and business services offered, please visit www.rumi.ca.

About Rümi

Rümi is a bright new member of the ATCO family. Rümi exists to make people happy by making it easier for everyone to love the places they live or work. For more information, visit rumi.ca.

With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.



Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Investor Inquiries:



Colin Jackson

Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Risk

[email protected]

T: 403 808-2636



Media Inquiries:



Kurt Kadatz

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

T: 587 228 4571





SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.atco.com

