ATCO FRONTEC ADDS NEW BUSINESS LINE WITH PURCHASE OF FIRE PREVENTION SERVICES

Acquisition will increase ATCO's footprint in Northern Canada

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

ATCO Frontec, part of the ATCO Group, today announced the acquisition of Fire Prevention Services 2016 Ltd. (FPS), a full-service fire inspection, testing and maintenance company with operations in Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Alberta. FPS will operate as a new business line for ATCO Frontec within Canada.

"This acquisition extends Frontec's offering as an operational support services provider for government, defence and commercial clients," said Jim Landon, President, ATCO Frontec. "Fire prevention and protection is a critical service for facilities and infrastructure, and we look forward to growing this business line."

Originally established in Yellowknife in 2000, FPS serves over 3,500 clients with buildings and facilities throughout the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Alberta. Their team of about 30 employees provides a suite of services that includes designing and supplying suppression and sprinkler systems, alarm systems, fire pumps, extinguisher training, and inspection consulting and auditing. With extensive experience working in the North, the FPS team is able to overcome the challenges of cold weather, logistics and isolation to deliver services to the most remote projects and communities.

ATCO Frontec has been operating across Northern Canada since 1987, supporting the Government of Canada, Department of National Defence, the Government of Nunavut, and commercial clients with facility operations and maintenance, fuel management, site services and remote workforce housing.

ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 19,000 employees and assets of $25 billion. ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations); Energy Infrastructure (energy storage, energy generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

