ATCO Congratulates Invictus Competitors and Organizers on Successful Games ATCO Commits to Continued Support of Invictus Movement and Announces Global Partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, co-presented by ATCO and Boeing, concluded after nine days of inspiring competition and community celebration in Vancouver and Whistler.

Welcoming more than 500 wounded, injured, and sick veteran and active-duty individuals from 23 nations, the Games were a resounding success, highlighting the indomitable spirit of its competitors, the dedication of Games' organizers and the community passion of more than 2,000 volunteers.

"Over the past week, we have borne witness to an incredible tapestry of human triumph, woven by those who have faced the unthinkable and emerged not just as survivors but as warriors and as unconquered Invictus champions," said ATCO Chair and CEO Nancy Southern. "The people of ATCO thank and congratulate the competitors, organizers and volunteers for their dedication and support of the Invictus Games."

During the closing ceremonies on Sunday evening in Vancouver, Ms. Southern announced ATCO's continued commitment to the Invictus Games, which includes continued support of Team Canada up to 2029 as well as a new global partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation. "Our financial support to build awareness and support for the Invictus movement is a modest gesture of our deepest appreciation to the women and men who are prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our democratic freedoms," said Ms. Southern.

A long-standing supporter of the military community, ATCO first supported Team Canada at the Invictus Games The Hague 2020. ATCO then became a presenting partner of Team Canada at the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 and has committed to support at this level through to 2029.

ATCO was honoured to have played a multi-faceted role in the Invictus Games this year:

ATCO, along with Boeing, was Co-Presenting Partner of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, the first-ever winter hybrid games that included new winter sports that highlighted the athletic prowess of participants as well as their determination and resilience.

In partnership with the True Patriot Love Foundation, ATCO sponsored the four-day expedition that saw veterans from around the world, including two veterans from ATCO, carry the Invictus flag through the territories of the Four Host First Nations: Lil'wat, Musqueam, Squamish , and Tsleil-Waututh, and make important cultural connections. This journey culminated in delivering the flag to the Opening Ceremonies on February 8

Throughout the Games, ATCO employee volunteers connected with competitors, fans, friends and family, at experiential ATCO activations in Vancouver and Whistler that fostered a sense of camaraderie and support.

and that fostered a sense of camaraderie and support. Over the final weekend of the Games, we hosted ten schoolchildren who had won an ATCO contest by creatively describing "Why Military Matters."

As the 2025 Invictus Games come to a close, ATCO reaffirms its unwavering support and dedication to veterans and military personnel through our own programs, our partnerships with veteran focused organizations such as True Patriot Love and Soldier On Canada, and our newly announced support of the Invictus Games Foundation.

"It is a true honour for ATCO to support the inspiration Invictus Games provides to heroes from around the world who have faced the harshest of challenges," concluded Ms. Southern. "The people of ATCO are proud of our long-standing commitment to the brave members of Canada's military. Supporting the Invictus Games represents an opportunity to honour those who have sacrificed so much for all."

See ATCO's Invictus Games wrap-up video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMKgI2y8hqc

ATCO and its employees work to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO people also contribute to their communities through a variety of community investment and community leadership activities. This includes ATCO's EPIC (Employees Participating In Communities) program. This employee-led program unites ATCO people around the globe through fundraising events, volunteerism and individual donations. ATCO employees donate directly to the charities of their choice, and ATCO doubles that impact by matching all donations made to health and wellness organizations.

