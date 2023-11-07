ATB Ventures to Speak at the EXCITE Conference, Discussing Digital ID Evolution and Cybersecurity

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - ATB Ventures, the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial, is excited to announce its participation in the EXCITE Summit, an exclusive event that brings together experts and thought leaders in the digital space. ATB Ventures will be represented by Azim Esmail, Head of Growth, who will join John Armit, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre Expert from the Ontario Provincial Police, and Omar Shabbir, Director of Growth from Infrastructure Ontario, in a panel discussion at the event.

EXCITE is Canada's premier community of digital economy leaders, technology experts, policymakers, and innovators, focused on advancing digital trust and catalyzing digital solutions that make life and business better for Canadians. Its Fall Summit is known for delivering insightful and valuable content, featuring expert discussions on topics such as advancing digital services, enhancing digital security and privacy, and promoting digital innovation and people in digital spaces.

Azim Esmail, Head of Growth at ATB Ventures, shared his thoughts on the event: "This conference is a unique opportunity to explore the potential of digital identity in reshaping the way we manage data and identity. By collaborating with other industry leaders, we aim to bring to light the remarkable advancements in digital ID technology that have the very real potential to revolutionize our future. Our focus is on meaningfully disrupting the rapidly growing issue of data fraud and ultimately empowering individuals in the digital age."

The presentation title for the event is 'Provincial Digital ID Evolution: Empowering Private Sector Cybersecurity and Data Protection.' In the panel session, ATB Ventures will discuss the potential of digital ID technology to enhance cybersecurity and data governance across public and private sectors. They will explore real-world examples of how new technologies are changing the way Canadians manage their digital identities.

Key highlights of the panel discussion include insights into provincial digital credential ID verification, the role of digital verification technology in reducing cybersecurity risks, and a discussion on innovations in digital identity technology. The session will also cover the benefits for private enterprises, recent innovations, and how new digital verification technology will be introduced in the market.

"Digital identity technology holds the promise of transforming and modernizing how businesses and governments deliver services. I believe in the potential of this technology to empower both businesses and individuals with their own data, enhancing security and privacy, driving mobile-first services, and meeting customer demand for speed and flexibility in today's ever-evolving digital landscape. Together we can build a digital trust ecosystem, where all sectors of the economy work together to unlock a cycle of innovation that benefits everyone." - Omar Shabbir, Director of Growth, Infrastructure Ontario.

The event is scheduled to take place on Nov 8 and 9, and attendees can catch the insightful panel discussion on the 8th at 1:50pm EST.

About ATB Ventures

ATB Ventures is the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial, a leading Alberta-based financial institution. Driving growth at the edges and exploring opportunities beyond financial services, ATB Ventures focuses on helping companies bridge the gap between consumers' increasing concerns about privacy and security, and their desire for more advanced personalized experiences.

For information about ATB Ventures, please visit https://atbventures.com/

SOURCE ATB Ventures

For further information: For media enquiries please contact Josh Stanbury, at [email protected]