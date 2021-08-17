ATB Ventures Recognized On Fast Company's Third Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, Internationally

ATB Ventures joins Google, Samsung, Mattel, IBM, Telus International, Moderna, and many others

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fast Company announced its third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation at all levels. ATB Ventures , the research and innovation arm of leading Alberta-based financial institution ATB Financial, has been recognized on this list for its portfolio of novel technologies and innovative culture.

Fast Company's 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S, including ATB Ventures.

"ATB Ventures is honoured to be recognized as an organization that is best in class in fostering a culture that is conducive to innovation," says Sue McGill, SVP of ATB Ventures. "As the pace of change pushes every company towards an inflection point where every aspect of their business model is being challenged, creating the right conditions to enable organizations to take positions on innovative technologies that are unproven is a necessity."

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

ATB Ventures is featured in Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (September 2021), available online now . Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

ABOUT ATB VENTURES

ATB Ventures is the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial, Alberta's leading personal banking company. Driving growth at the edges and exploring opportunities beyond financial services, ATB Ventures focuses on responsibility in technological advancement, helping companies bridge the gap between consumers' increasing concerns about privacy and security, and their desire for unique and advanced technological experiences. With trust at the core of its portfolio thesis, ATB Ventures recently launched Oliu , a self-sovereign digital credential platform and ATB Turing Box , a privacy-enhancing methodology for unlocking responsible AI.

ABOUT ATB FINANCIAL

With $54.9 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 800,000 customers through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.

