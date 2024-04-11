ATB Ventures' Oliu™ Partners with thirdstream™ to Scale Adoption of Digital ID Verification Across Canadian Financial Institutions

CALGARY, AB, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - ATB Ventures, the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial, today announced a strategic partnership between Oliu™, its state-of-the-art layered ID verification platform and thirdstream, a leading provider of deposit account opening and retail lending solutions for financial institutions. The partnership will see thirdstream offer Oliu™'s digital ID verification services to its extensive network of financial service providers across Canada.

Thirdstream's platform delivers a range of digital account opening solutions that encompass identity verification, account funding, consumer acquisition, business onboarding, unsecured retail lending, and credit card onboarding.

With the integration of Oliu™, thirdstream clients within financial services will uniquely be able to offer their customers the ability to verify their identities simply by logging into their existing Alberta.ca accounts. This is expected to extend to additional provincial Government services portals as Oliu™ continues to engage jurisdictions.

Commenting on the partnership, Azim Esmail, Head of Venture and Product at ATB Ventures, stated, "The integration of Oliu™ into thirdstream's robust platform ensures that financial institutions across Canada can offer their customers a seamless and secure digital ID verification experience. We are excited to continue engaging in these types of progressive industry partnerships which are collectively helping to reshape the landscape of digital trust in Canada."

Thirdstream clients gain enhanced security with Oliu™'s digital ID verification, simplifying and expediting account setup procedures. The collaboration with ATB Ventures' Oliu™ underscores thirdstream's dedication to secure and innovative solutions, enabling its platform to meet diverse retail and business needs, providing financial institutions flexibility in targeting customers across various devices.

"Our collaboration with ATB Ventures underscores our dedication to providing the most secure and innovative solutions to our clients," said Keith Ginter, thirdstream's founder and CEO. " Oliu™'s integration into our platform is a direct result of engagement and feedback from among our almost fifty financial institution clients. With this integration, we are positioned to offer clients an advanced and highly secure method of digital ID verification, ensuring a streamlined and reliable onboarding experience for their customers."

ABOUT Oliu™

Oliu™ is a digital trust platform that makes it easy for businesses to issue, manage and verify digital credentials. Built on open (W3C) standards, it offers real-time layered identity verification, privacy and control over personal identity data, and protection against fraud and identity theft - all while enabling fast, efficient, and secure customer experiences. Oliu™ is the first Canadian company to achieve the PCTF certification through DIACC.

To learn more about Oliu™, please visit https://Oliu.id/

About ATB Ventures™

ATB Ventures is the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial, a leading Alberta-based financial institution. Driving growth at the edges and exploring opportunities beyond financial services, ATB Ventures focuses on helping companies bridge the gap between consumers' increasing concerns about privacy and security, and their desire for more advanced personalized experiences.

To learn more about ATB Ventures, please visit https://atbventures.com/

About thirdstream:

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over fifty clients. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream's solutions support consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail and commercial lending and credit card onboarding. The platform is cloud-deployed on Microsoft Azure, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device.

To learn more about thirdstream, please visit https://www.thirdstream.ca/

SOURCE ATB Ventures

