ATB Ventures' Oliu™ Becomes First Canadian Organization to Achieve DIACC Certification

CALGARY, AB, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - ATB Ventures, the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial, announces that Oliu™, its leading digital identity verification platform, has achieved certification from the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), making it the first organization to get certified for DIACC PCTF (Pan-Canadian Trust Framework).

The Oliu™ service has been subject to DIACC's third-party conformity assessment for the PCTF Privacy Component , which included an independent audit conducted by DIACC Accredited Auditor KUMA and an independent committee review for quality assurance.

"Being recognized as the first Canadian organization to achieve DIACC certification is exceptional validation for Oliu™, highlighting the strength and security of our platform," said Azim Esmail, Head of Venture & Product at ATB Ventures. "The certification underscores our dedication to providing secure and reliable digital identity verification solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and integrity. It also reflects our commitment to enhancing trust and confidence in the Canadian digital economy."

The Oliu™ service demonstrated conformity to the PCTF Privacy conformance criteria, meeting all the applicable requirements. Based on the successful results of the certification process, designed around ISO/IEC 17065, DIACC has issued a three-year cycle Trustmark subject to annual surveillance audits in the scope of the PCTF Privacy certification granted.

"DIACC's certification program sets a high standard for digital identity solutions, emphasizing security, interoperability, and user privacy," said Joni Brennan, President at DIACC. "For Oliu™, achieving the certification demonstrates its commitment to providing trustworthy and reliable digital identity verification services and advancing secure and interoperable digital trust and identity services in Canada."

ABOUT OLIU™

Oliu™ is a blockchain-identity management solution that makes it easy for businesses to issue, manage and verify digital credentials. Built on open (W3C) standards, Oliu™ leverages identity frameworks such as the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF) and National Trust and Identity Fundamentals to make mobility and interoperability between identity systems possible.

To learn more about Oliu™, please visit https://oliu.id/

About ATB Ventures™

ATB Ventures is the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial, a leading Alberta-based financial institution. Driving growth at the edges and exploring opportunities beyond financial services, ATB Ventures focuses on helping companies bridge the gap between consumers' increasing concerns about privacy and security, and their desire for more advanced personalized experiences.

To learn more about ATB Ventures, please visit https://atbventures.com/

About DIACC

Established in 2012, DIACC is a non-profit organization of public and private sector members committed to advancing full and beneficial participation in the global digital economy by promoting adoption and establishing a certification framework to verify the assurance and trust practices of services. DIACC prioritizes personal data control, privacy, security, accountability, and inclusive people-centered design.

To learn more about DIACC, please visit https://diacc.ca/

SOURCE ATB Ventures

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact Josh Stanbury at [email protected]