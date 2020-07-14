ATB Financial launches ATB Capital Markets for greater investment in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - ATB Financial is proud to introduce ATB Capital Markets —a highly specialized team of experts who create more opportunity for investment in Alberta by helping businesses harness the potential of our rapidly changing economic landscape.

"ATB Capital Markets bolsters Alberta's economy by helping companies find success locally and globally with a full suite of financial service solutions for all their treasury, finance and capital markets needs," said Curtis Stange, president and CEO of ATB Financial. "ATB Capital Markets is giving companies expert advice and access to capital at a time when they need it the most."

With offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Denver, no other Alberta-based organization offers this unique combination of industry expertise, a deep understanding and commitment to the Alberta economy, alongside a broadened global reach.

ATB Capital Markets, a combination of capital market services within ATB Financial and AltaCorp Capital, helps corporate clients succeed through services including:

Corporate banking, loan syndications and project finance

Debt capital, equity capital and financial markets

Institutional sales and trading

Expert advice on mergers and acquisitions, divestiture and private equity

Institutional research to leverage industry and sector insight

"It's a challenging environment and we understand how to navigate these complexities better than anyone. By consolidating our expertise, ATB Capital Markets can support clients with the capital and advice they need to move their business forward," said Jon Horsman, senior executive vice president business at ATB Financial. "Businesses and industry are at the heart of our economy and we're committed to being a strong partner to help them adapt and succeed."

About ATB Financial

With $55.8 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times and are still the only financial institution in more than 100 Alberta communities. ATB's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 777,000 customers in our 175 branches, 139 agencies, 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, or through our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

ATB Financial

Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial

Related Links

http://www.atb.com

