ATB Financial Delivers Strong First Quarter Results Driven by Steady Momentum

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- ATB Financial delivered strong financial results in its first quarter, reflecting active client engagement and consistent balance sheet expansion.

ATB Financial delivered total revenue of $694.2 million for the quarter, a 17.6 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Results were anchored by net interest income of $447.0 million, supported by a 9.0 per cent year-over-year increase in net loans, which reached $61.6 billion, directly benefiting Albertans and the businesses driving economic progress.

The quarter demonstrated ongoing growth across ATB Financial's expanded advisory, wealth, and capital markets offerings. Other income contributed $247.2 million, highlighting continued interest in tailored financial guidance that meets the needs of individual and business clients. Backed by strong balance sheet stability and client confidence, total deposits grew 19.1 per cent to reach $52.6 billion. Furthermore, assets under administration (AUA) increased by 13.6 per cent year-over-year driven by strong market performance.

"Our first-quarter results reflect continued momentum across our business and demonstrate the trust our clients place in our teams," said Chris Turchansky, President and CEO of ATB Financial. "While we are pleased with the steady progress in our core operations, we remain very mindful of the economic realities, cost-of-living pressures and broader market uncertainties many families and local businesses continue to navigate. Our focus is on staying disciplined, offering practical guidance, and supporting our clients through both the opportunities and challenges ahead."

See ATB Financial's quarter one results here.

Q1 Highlights

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution with over $115 billion in total assets and assets under management, our success comes from more than 5,400 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 855,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, our dedicated Client Care Centre and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com.

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ATB Financial, Media Relations Team [email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial