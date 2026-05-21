ATB Financial Reports Record Performance for Fiscal Year 2026 Driven by Strategic Growth and National Expansion

EDMONTON, AB, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - ATB Financial today announced exemplary financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, marked by record-breaking revenue and significant strategic milestones.

Along with substantial expansion in its loan and deposit portfolios, ATB Financial's historic revenue reflects balanced growth across diverse business lines, specifically bolstered by the first full-year contribution of BCV Asset Management and the strategic integration of Cormark Securities Inc. Through proactive expertise and deepened client engagement, the past year showcased the organization's ability to navigate economic headwinds while acting as a key driver of momentum. This performance includes net loans surpassing $61.2 billion--a 12.7 per cent increase year-over-year--underscoring ATB's commitment to the sectors driving Alberta's economy and a dedication to supporting tens of thousands of Albertans in purchasing homes or renewing their mortgages.

"ATB Financial is celebrating one of our most successful years defined by record-setting financial results and delivering tremendous value for our clients and Shareholder," said Chris Turchansky, President & CEO, ATB Financial. "Our financial strength is matched only by our commitment to our people and communities. This year, we invested in financial empowerment, mental health and innovation in children and youth initiatives through our newly created ATB Community Foundation. We were also honored to rank #1 on the Best Workplaces™ in Canada list--marking our 11th consecutive time on this prestigious list."

ATB Financial reported an all-time high total revenue of $2.5 billion, marking a 15.4 per cent increase from the previous year. This performance was underpinned by a peak net interest income of $1.6 billion, driven by solid volumes in commercial lending and a record $5.6 billion in new residential mortgage loans. Complementing this growth was a 95 per cent mortgage renewal rate within its Everyday Financial Services business area. Net income for the year was $542.9 million, a substantial increase of 56.2 per cent and one of the organization's best financial performances to date. This profitability was further supported by strong credit quality, with the provision for loan losses decreasing by 40.7 per cent to $69.3 million.

ATB Wealth also achieved a historic milestone, surpassing $40.2 billion in assets under administration. This achievement is a reflection of both market growth and the ongoing success of its long-term advisory strategy.

"Our prudent financial management and focus on operational efficiency have ensured we remain well-positioned to support Albertans," said Dan Hugo, CFO, ATB Financial. "This strategic execution and disciplined management have allowed us to reinvest in the stability and support our clients need to thrive through any market cycle."

See ATB Financial's full year results here.

Fiscal Year 2026 Business Highlights

Today in Edmonton, ATB Financial is hosting its fifth annual business summit, bringing together industry leaders and experts to explore emerging trends and economic opportunities. A key focus of this year's summit is providing Alberta businesses with the strategic tools to navigate global economic uncertainties, shifting trade dynamics, and evolving geopolitical challenges.

"In an era of geopolitical shifts and economic instability, Alberta's business leaders require a strategic partner that supports them with advice and expertise in addition to traditional banking," said Chris Turchansky, President & CEO, ATB Financial. "That is why we are hosting our fifth annual business summit today to provide the high-level expertise and innovative solutions that will empower Alberta businesses to navigate complexity and seize new opportunities."

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution with over $110 billion in total assets and assets under management, our success comes from more than 5,000 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 850,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, our dedicated Client Care Centre and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

ATB Financial, Media Relations Team [email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial