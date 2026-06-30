ATB Financial Announces Its New Head of Everyday Financial Services

EDMONTON, AB, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - ATB Financial is pleased to announce the appointment of Jocelyn Talvio as its new Group Head, Everyday Financial Services (EFS). With an extensive 22-year journey at ATB that began at the branch level, Ms. Talvio brings deep-rooted cultural alignment and a wealth of leadership experience to her new role.

As Group Head, she assumes immediate oversight of EFS--a foundational pillar of the organization and a critical driver of its future growth, encompassing over 250 locations, approximately 2000 team members, and includes the Client Care Centre. Her leadership will focus on strengthening client relationships, supporting team member growth, advancing strategic priorities, and fostering strong collaboration across the enterprise.

"Jocelyn holds an incredible depth of enterprise knowledge. She understands where we've been and has a clear vision for where we are looking to go," said Chris Turchansky, President and CEO of ATB Financial. "Her commitment to our clients and team members, along with advancing our long-term strategy, make her the right choice as we work to shape our future."

Prior to stepping into this role, Ms. Talvio held key leadership positions within Finance, Treasury, Client Experience & Technology, and EFS, heading up Enterprise Programs, Strategy, Team Member Development, Mortgage Sales, and Pricing. Her appointment underscores the organization's commitment to internal talent and elevating the everyday banking experience for all clients.

"Everyday Financial Services is the front door to ATB for many clients, making it fundamental to how we deliver on our purpose," said Jocelyn Talvio. "Having started my career in our branches, I know firsthand the passion and dedication of our team members. I'm honored to be taking on this role and look forward to building on our strong foundation to foster team member success and deepen the relationships we have with our clients."

For more information about the ATB EFS leadership team and services, visit www.atb.com/personal.

About ATB Financial

Powering possibilities for our clients, communities, and beyond is what drives us at ATB Financial. As a leading Alberta-based financial institution with over $100 billion in total assets and assets under management, our success comes from more than 5,000 team members who deliver exceptional experiences to over 850,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management, and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB Financial provides expert advice and services through our extensive branch network and agencies, our dedicated Client Care Centre and our digital banking options. ATB Financial is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com.

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ATB Financial, Media Relations Team [email protected]

SOURCE ATB Financial