AT&T Powers the Future of Fan Connection at NBA All-Star 2026

AT&T is teaming up with the NBA, top teams, & players, bringing fans closer to the game through innovative technology and unforgettable experiences

At NBA All-Star 2026, AT&T will deliver immersive, technology-forward experiences designed to connect fans to the moment – and each other – in new and meaningful ways. Through large-scale platforms and culturally relevant collaborations, AT&T continues to invest in basketball as a powerful connector which showcasing the innovation that powers modern fandom. AT&T will be elevating its presence at NBA All-Star through a variety of immersive and engaging experiences for fans, including:

AT&T Dunk District:

At the iconic Venice Beach basketball courts where the energy of street basketball meets the heartbeat of Los Angeles culture – AT&T will debut AT&T Dunk District, a dynamic pop-up destination designed to bring fans closer to the game through creativity, connectivity and community.

Dunk Bus : An activation-on-wheels featuring motorized hoops, NBA 2K gaming stations, and a digital postcard wall so visitors of all ages can capture their slam dunk moment and contribute to a collective fan story.

: An activation-on-wheels featuring motorized hoops, NBA 2K gaming stations, and a digital postcard wall so visitors of all ages can capture their slam dunk moment and contribute to a collective fan story. ShaiT&T : A fashion-forward experience spotlighting Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and merchandise from local artists, including totes, phone cases, t-shirts, and skate decks. Limited edition tees designed by the brother of the 2025 NBA MVP, Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander will also be available with the exclusive Shai x Masi t-shirt offered to AT&T customers.

: A fashion-forward experience spotlighting Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and merchandise from local artists, including totes, phone cases, t-shirts, and skate decks. Limited edition tees designed by the brother of the 2025 NBA MVP, Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander will also be available with the exclusive Shai x Masi t-shirt offered to AT&T customers. Phone Case Customization Station : Fans can design personalized phone cases on-site – turning their devices into expressions of fandom and creativity.

: Fans can design personalized phone cases on-site – turning their devices into expressions of fandom and creativity. Free Play Basketball Court : Open play and curated programming will welcome local students and athletes, reinforcing AT&T's commitment to community engagement and the next generation of basketball fans.

: Open play and curated programming will welcome local students and athletes, reinforcing AT&T's commitment to community engagement and the next generation of basketball fans. XSET's Hoops & Streams – Streaming stars Clix, Jesser, and Kris London will team up with NBA legends Chris Paul, Baron Davis, and Jason Terry for an XSET-produced IRL livestream experience featuring a 2v2 basketball competition at the AT&T Dunk District and an NBA 2K competition on the Dunk Bus.

AT&T Slam Dunk:

Returning as the title partner of All-Star Saturday Night's most anticipated event, AT&T will spotlight the AT&T Slam Dunk while commemorating the 150th anniversary of the first phone call, honoring a legacy of innovation that continues to shape how people connect. This year's AT&T Slam Dunk will feature confirmed participants Jaxson Hayes (Los Angeles Lakers), Carter Bryant (San Antonio Spurs), Keshad Johnson (Miami HEAT), and Jase Richardson (Orlando Magic).

NBA Crossover:

At NBA Crossover, AT&T will host a custom lounge within the concert area, offering fans a place to recharge – both their devices and they – while staying fully connected to the excitement around them.

HBCU Classic:

AT&T will proudly return as the presenting partner of the 5th annual HBCU Classic, featuring Hampton University vs. North Carolina A&T State University. Throughout the weekend, AT&T will engage athletes, students, and fans through networking opportunities, exclusive giveaways and celebratory programming – reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to expanding access, supporting future leaders, and creating pathways for the next generation.

"Basketball sits at the center of pop culture, technology, and community and our work with the NBA reflects the role connectivity plays in bringing those worlds together," said Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing & growth officer, AT&T. "From iconic venues to neighborhood courts, were creating new ways for fans to engage with the game while building the future of connected sports."

