AT&T Named America's Best and Fastest Internet

Key Takeaways:

AT&T Fiber wins Ookla®'s first-ever "Best Home Internet" in the U.S. award.

AT&T Fiber also has the fastest speeds in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive time.

Nearly half of consumers are willing to switch for better, faster internet. These wins prove AT&T is the destination for what consumers want.

What's the News: Today, AT&T Fiber received Ookla's first-ever Best Home Internet award in the U.S. New this year, the award is based on real-world customer experiences, factoring in key performance measures like speed, streaming, and browsing. In the same report, AT&T Fiber was also named America's Fastest Home Internet for the fourth consecutive time.1

Why It Matters: These two wins cement AT&T's leadership in home internet. With 47% of consumers saying they'd switch providers for better, faster internet,2 these results highlight how we are setting the standard and delivering exactly what customers are looking for.

Quotable: "Being recognized for the best and fastest home internet reinforces what we've been building for years – a superior network that customers can depend on," said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president & GM, AT&T Mass Markets. "These wins solidify AT&T's leadership in seamless connectivity. When you pair that with the nation's largest wireless network, we're uniquely positioned to serve customers who want the simplicity and value of getting all of their connectivity from one trusted provider."

More Details: With the Lumen deal now closed, AT&T Fiber will be available at more addresses than ever, so switching to the leader in home internet will be even easier. AT&T Fiber is already the nation's largest internet provider3 with service expanding to 32 states. With such a vast footprint, it's no surprise why a new customer chooses AT&T Fiber every 30 seconds.4 For customers who haven't switched yet, it's easy to see if AT&T Fiber is available where you live. Please visit att.com/fiber to check availability at your address and make the switch.

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data, 2H 2025. Limited availability.

2 Based on a Qualtrics panel survey of U.S. adult home-internet decision makers (switch intenders), March 2025.

3 Based on the number of fiber to the home households using publicly available data.

4 Based on publicly-available data of net consumer adds for major fiber providers over previous four quarters.

