AT&T Becomes the First and Only Carrier to Launch a Kid's Smartphone - Designed by Kids and Parents

Introducing the AT&T amiGO™ Jr. Phone, a simple smartphone solution to help keep parents connected and kids protected

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ --

Key Takeaways:

AT&T is the first and only carrier to launch a smartphone made for kids, providing more choice and control for parents as they navigate the complex digital world for their kids.

For 60% of parents with kids up to the age of 12, a smartphone is considered a safety essential. When the time comes to purchase a child's first smartphone, the majority favor the simplicity of staying with their own wireless provider. We are meeting that customer demand, with the AT&T amiGO™ Jr. Phone.

70 % of parents want their kids to have access to a smartphone for safety benefits – including access to calling in an emergency and real time location tracking – the AT&T amiGO™ Jr. Phone meets these needs and more.

What's the news: Today, we launched the AT&T amiGO™ Jr. Phone – a simple and safe smartphone designed to keep parents connected and kids protected. AT&T is the first and only wireless provider to deliver a kid-friendly smartphone to give parents more choice and control when they decide to make the big decision to give their kids a smartphone device.

Why it matters: AT&T is customer obsessed and with 40% of our current customers as parents, we are focused on providing them with what the need to navigate a complex digital world that starts earlier than ever with their children. While phones are essential for staying connected – most devices were not designed with kids in mind – that is, until the AT&T amiGO™ Jr. Phone. Now, we are giving parents more choices as they consider device options for their kid's first smartphone.

Quotable: "Putting customers at the center of our business means anticipating what comes next – not just responding to what already exists. As smartphones become a daily necessity, parents have made it clear they need better tools to help their children navigate the digital world safely," said Erin Scarborough, SVP, Revenue Management & Commercialization, AT&T. "We listened. We worked with kids and parents to design the AT&T amiGO™ Jr. Phone to give parents peace of mind and kid friendly options for today's digital world."

More details: The amiGOTM Jr. Phone was built in collaboration with Samsung, leveraging their expertise in hardware and combining our technology with a focus on giving parents safety features they can trust. With the free AT&T amiGO app, parents can easily manage screentime, apps and settings right from their own iOS or Android phone, with features like location sharing, Safe Zones, and Schedules to limit distractions during school hours. Beginning today, we are also launching the AT&T amiGO® Jr. Watch 2: The 2nd-gen watch is more durable to hold up on adventures, comes with native messaging, games, and rewards! New and existing customers can purchase the AT&T amiGO™ Jr. Phone and amiGO® Jr. Watch 2 through att.com , myAT&T app and AT&T retail stores – both $2.99 per month with no trade-in required1.

For more information on AT&T amiGO Jr. products, please visit: https://www.att.com/wireless/amigo-family/

1When you buy on installment plan with eligible AT&T wireless service plan for each device. Price after credits for 36 mos. Req's 0% APR 36-mo. agmt. Well-qualified customers. Watch 2 requires new line and compatible smartphone with qualifying wireless plan. Credits start within 3 bills. If svc cancelled, device balance due. For new lines, if svc. on other lines cancelled w/in 90 days credits stop. $35 Activ. per line, add'l fees, taxes, & restr's apply. Subject to change.

About AT&T

SOURCE AT&T

