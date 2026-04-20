AT&T and Citi Enhance the AT&T Points Plus Card

DALLAS and NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Refreshed card offers new ways for AT&T customers to save money and maximize rewards

Key Takeaways:

Citi and AT&T introduce new benefits for the AT&T Points Plus ® Card, delivering more value and savings.

Card, delivering more value and savings. Card benefits now include monthly AT&T wireless and internet bill discounts, 2x ThankYou ® Points on AT&T products and services and no foreign transaction fees. 1

Points on AT&T products and services and no foreign transaction fees. Customers can continue earning ThankYou Points on everyday purchases like gas and groceries and up to $240 in statement credits annually.

Today, AT&T and Citi announced new benefits for the AT&T Points Plus® World Mastercard®, offering monthly discounts on wireless and internet bills, plus more opportunities to earn rewards, all with no annual fee1.

"Customers have told us they want simplicity, value and savings," said Erin Scarborough, senior vice president of Revenue Management & Commercialization at AT&T. "With this in mind, we partnered with Citi to enhance the AT&T Points Plus Card, helping customers lower their monthly bills, earn rewards and get more out of their everyday purchases."

New Ways to Maximize Value

The AT&T Points Plus Card is the only credit card that lets customers save on their AT&T wireless and internet bills and earn rewards on AT&T purchases. New benefits include:

$10 per line monthly discount on AT&T wireless bills and $10 monthly discount on eligible AT&T internet bills when enrolled in AutoPay and paperless billing at AT&T 2

2x ThankYou Points on AT&T products and services, including bill payment

No foreign transaction fees1 when traveling internationally

"Citi and AT&T have a long history of delivering meaningful value to our customers," said John LaCosta, Head of Partnership Cards and Development for U.S. Consumer Cards at Citi. "With the enhanced AT&T Points Plus Card, we're making it even easier for customers to stay connected, save money and get rewarded in their daily lives."

Rewards Powered by Everyday Spending

In addition to the new benefits, the AT&T Points Plus Card continues to reward customers with statement credits and ThankYou Points on everyday purchases. Customers can earn:

$20 statement credit each billing cycle after spending $1,000 or more on purchases, now with no additional requirements, making it easier to earn up to $240 annually 3

3x ThankYou Points at gas and EV charging stations

2x ThankYou Points at grocery stores

1x ThankYou Points on all other purchases

Through the Citi ThankYou Rewards program, the card offers wide-ranging and flexible redemption options, including travel, gift cards, cash back, shopping at participating retailers and more.

Customers can also continue to enjoy World Mastercard benefits such as Mastercard ID Theft Protection and Priceless Experiences, which offer cultural, culinary and entertainment opportunities.

The new AT&T Points Plus Card benefits are now available to existing customers and new customers can apply at att.com/deals/att-points-plus-citi.

1 AT&T Points Plus Card Pricing: A variable APR of 19.49% - 27.49% based on your creditworthiness, applies to purchases, balance transfers, and Citi Flex Plans subject to an APR. For Citi Flex Pay Plans subject to a Plan Fee, a monthly fee of up to 1.72% will apply, based on the Citi Flex Plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the Transaction, and other factors. The variable APR for cash advances is 29.74%. The variable Penalty APR is up to 29.99% and may be applied if you make a late payment or make a payment that is returned. Minimum interest charge is $0.50. Annual Fee – None. Fee for foreign purchases – None. Cash advance fee – either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Balance transfer fee – either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. New card members only. Subject to credit approval. Additional limitations, terms and conditions apply. You will be given further information when you apply. Any benefit, reward, service or feature offered in connection with your Card Account may change or be discontinued at any time for any reason, except as otherwise expressly indicated. Citi isn't responsible for products and services offered by other companies. Rates as of 04/20/2026.



2 AT&T AutoPay and Paperless Bill Discount: $10 a month per wireless phone line and/or internet bill ($5 a month for AT&T Internet Air®) if enrolled in both paperless billing and AutoPay with a bank account or the AT&T Points Plus® Card from Citi. Discount reduced to $5 a month per wireless phone line and/or internet bill when enrolled in AutoPay with a debit card. No discount if enrolled in AutoPay with any other credit card ($5 a month for AT&T Internet Air if enrolled in AutoPay regardless of payment method). Wireless customers pay full plan cost until discount starts within 2 bills. Internet customers pay full plan cost until discount starts within 3 bills. Must maintain valid email address to continue discount. AT&T employees, retirees, and IMO consumers are not eligible for the AutoPay and paperless bill discount. Discount is provided solely by AT&T and is not a benefit of the AT&T Points Plus Card from Citi.



3 Citi Statement Credit: You can earn a statement credit on your AT&T Points Plus Card from Citi every billing cycle with qualified spend. If you spend $1,000 or more on purchases in a billing cycle, you will receive a $20 statement credit. The spend amount is based on net new purchases (calculated as total purchases minus total returns and refunds), excluding balance transfers, cash advances, checks that access your Card Account, items returned for credit, unauthorized charges, interest and account fees, travelers checks, foreign currency purchases, money orders, wire transfers (and similar cash-like transactions), lottery tickets, gaming chips (and similar betting transactions).

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the ﬁrst phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet oﬀerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | X: @Citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

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SOURCE AT&T

Cody Wright, Phone: (817) 458-2572, Email: [email protected]; Jessica Tenny, Phone: (201) 519-3526, Email: [email protected]