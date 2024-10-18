AT&T Employees Vote to Ratify the Southeast and West Agreements

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Our highly skilled, unionized workforce strongly positions us to grow 5G and fiber.

Key Takeaways:

AT&T ratifies agreements with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) in the Southeast and West, covering about 23,000 employees.

AT&T is proud to be the largest employer of union-represented employees in the U.S. telecommunications industry.

AT&T's labor agreements support the company's commitment to employees' total wellbeing by providing wages and benefits that are among the best in the nation.

What's the news? AT&T employees represented by the CWA voted to ratify two collective bargaining agreements. The 5-year agreement with CWA District 3 in the Southeast covers about 15,000 employees who primarily work in technician, call center, machine operator, and other customer service roles in AL, FL, GA, KY, LA, MS, NC, SC, and TN, and is set to expire on Aug. 4, 2029. The 4-year agreement with CWA District 9 in the West covers about 8,400 employees who primarily work in those same roles in CA and NV, and is set to expire on April 8, 2028.

Why is this important? AT&T is the largest employer of union-represented employees in the U.S. telecommunications industry, where more than 62,000 AT&T employees are unionized. AT&T's high-performance wireless and fiber networks provide a foundation for U.S. economic growth, innovation, and individual opportunity, and AT&T is focused on growing 5G and fiber with a strong union workforce.

"We are proud to support the needs of our unionized employees as they make these connections possible for our customers and communities," said Jamie Barton, senior vice president of Global Human Resources and Labor Relations, AT&T. "We believe that to be the best connectivity provider, our agreements must allow us to compete for the best people and have the best operations that can adapt to evolving customer demands. These new agreements position the company for sustainable growth and ensure we continue to recognize the work our employees do every day to serve our customers."

AT&T's labor agreements support the company's commitment to employees' total wellbeing by providing wages and benefits that are among the best in the nation, promoting the physical, emotional, financial and social wellbeing of employees, their families and their communities. These agreements include competitive market-based wage increases that exceed projected inflation, comprehensive retirement benefits, increases in the company's financial contributions to employee healthcare and wellness, better schedule stability, job security, and more.

Thanks to strong, long-term relationships with our union partners, the company has now reached 18 agreements since the beginning of 2022, including seven contracts ratified this year.

