AT&T Delivers Strong First-Quarter Financial Performance

DALLAS, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported solid first-quarter results that again showcase its ability to grow the right way with high-quality, profitable 5G and fiber subscriber additions. The Company reiterates all 2025 full-year financial and operational guidance. Based on the reduction in net debt and the Company's outlook, AT&T is operating within its net leverage target of net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA* in the 2.5x range and plans to commence share repurchases in the second quarter.

"Our business fundamentals remain strong, and we are uniquely positioned to win in this dynamic and competitive market," said John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO. "We are growing the right way as customers continue to choose AT&T Fiber and 5G wireless for connectivity they can rely on, guaranteed or we'll make it right. The priorities we laid out at our 2024 Analyst & Investor Day have not changed, and we continue to operate our business to achieve the financial plan and capital returns we outlined in December."

First-Quarter Consolidated Results

Revenues of $30.6 billion

of Diluted EPS of $0.61 versus $0.47 a year ago; adjusted EPS* of $0.51 versus $0.48 a year ago

of versus a year ago; of versus a year ago Operating income of $5.8 billion ; adjusted operating income* of $6.4 billion

of ; of Net income of $4.7 billion ; adjusted EBITDA* of $11.5 billion

of ; of Cash from operating activities of $9.0 billion , versus $7.5 billion a year ago

of , versus a year ago Capital expenditures of $4.3 billion ; capital investment* of $4.5 billion

of ; of Free cash flow* of $3.1 billion , versus $2.8 billion a year ago

First-Quarter Highlights

324,000 postpaid phone net adds with postpaid phone churn of 0.83%

with of Mobility service revenues of $16.7 billion , up 4.1% year over year

of , up 4.1% year over year 261,000 AT&T Fiber net adds ; 200,000, or more, net adds for 21 consecutive quarters

; 200,000, or more, net adds for 21 consecutive quarters Consumer fiber broadband revenues of $2.1 billion , up 19.0% year over year

up 19.0% year over year 29.5 million consumer and business locations passed with fiber

consumer and business locations passed with fiber More than 4 out of every 10 AT&T Fiber households now choose AT&T wireless1

2025 Outlook

For the full year, AT&T expects:

Consolidated service revenue growth in the low-single-digit range. Mobility service revenue growth in the higher end of the 2% to 3% range. Consumer fiber broadband revenue growth in the mid-teens.

Adjusted EBITDA* growth of 3% or better. Mobility EBITDA* growth in the higher end of the 3% to 4% range. Business Wireline EBITDA* to decline in the mid-teens range. Consumer Wireline EBITDA* growth in the high-single to low-double-digit range.

Capital investment* in the $22 billion range.

range. Free cash flow* of $16 billion+.

Adjusted EPS* of $1.97 to $2.07 .

Additionally, the Company continues to expect the sale of its entire 70% stake in DIRECTV to TPG to close in mid-2025.

Consolidated Financial Results

Revenues for the first quarter totaled $30.6 billion versus $30.0 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 2.0%. This was due to higher Mobility and Consumer Wireline revenues, partially offset by declines in Business Wireline and Mexico , which included unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.

for the first quarter totaled versus in the year-ago quarter, up 2.0%. This was due to higher Mobility and Consumer Wireline revenues, partially offset by declines in Business Wireline and , which included unfavorable foreign exchange impacts. Operating expenses were $24.9 billion versus $24.2 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses increased primarily due to higher equipment costs associated with higher wireless equipment revenues and higher restructuring costs. Additionally, depreciation increased from our continued fiber investment and network upgrades, partially offset by lower impacts from our Open RAN network modernization efforts. These increases were partially offset by expense declines from continued transformation efforts and lower network related costs, which included lower negotiated rates and higher vendor settlements in 2025, as well as the absence of expenses from our cybersecurity business that was contributed to a new joint venture, LevelBlue, in the second quarter of 2024.

were versus in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses increased primarily due to higher equipment costs associated with higher wireless equipment revenues and higher restructuring costs. Additionally, depreciation increased from our continued fiber investment and network upgrades, partially offset by lower impacts from our Open RAN network modernization efforts. These increases were partially offset by expense declines from continued transformation efforts and lower network related costs, which included lower negotiated rates and higher vendor settlements in 2025, as well as the absence of expenses from our cybersecurity business that was contributed to a new joint venture, LevelBlue, in the second quarter of 2024. Operating income was $5.8 billion , essentially consistent with the year-ago quarter. When adjusting for certain items, adjusted operating income* was $6.4 billion versus $6.0 billion in the year-ago quarter.

was , essentially consistent with the year-ago quarter. When adjusting for certain items, adjusted operating income* was versus in the year-ago quarter. Equity in net income of affiliates was $1.4 billion , primarily from the DIRECTV investment, versus $0.3 billion in the year-ago quarter, reflecting cash distributions received by AT&T in excess of the carrying amount of our investment in DIRECTV.

was , primarily from the DIRECTV investment, versus in the year-ago quarter, reflecting cash distributions received by AT&T in excess of the carrying amount of our investment in DIRECTV. Net income was $4.7 billion versus $3.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

was versus in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to common stock was $4.4 billion versus $3.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted common share was $0.61 versus $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for $(0.10) which removes equity in net income of DIRECTV and excludes restructuring costs and other items, adjusted earnings per diluted common share* was $0.51 versus $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

was versus in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per diluted common share was versus in the year-ago quarter. Adjusting for which removes equity in net income of DIRECTV and excludes restructuring costs and other items, adjusted earnings per diluted common share* was versus in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA * was $11.5 billion versus $11.0 billion in the year-ago quarter.

* was versus in the year-ago quarter. Cash from operating activities was $9.0 billion , versus $7.5 billion in the year-ago quarter, reflecting $1.4 billion cash flows related to DIRECTV, which included a $1.1 billion dividend, and operational growth.

was , versus in the year-ago quarter, reflecting cash flows related to DIRECTV, which included a dividend, and operational growth. Capital expenditures were $4.3 billion versus $3.8 billion in the year-ago quarter. Capital investment * totaled $4.5 billion versus $4.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Cash payments for vendor financing totaled $0.2 billion versus $0.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

were versus in the year-ago quarter. * totaled versus in the year-ago quarter. Cash payments for vendor financing totaled versus in the year-ago quarter. Free cash flow, * which excludes cash flows from DIRECTV, was $3.1 billion versus $2.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

* which excludes cash flows from DIRECTV, was versus in the year-ago quarter. Total debt was $126.2 billion at the end of the first quarter, and net debt* was $119.1 billion .

Segment and Business Unit Results

Communications Segment Dollars in millions First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2025 2024 Change







Operating Revenues $ 29,560

$ 28,857

2.4 % Operating Income 6,991

6,745

3.6 % Operating Income Margin 23.7 % 23.4 % 30 BP

Communications segment revenues were $29.6 billion, up 2.4% year over year, with operating income up 3.6% year over year.

Mobility Dollars in millions; Subscribers in thousands First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2025 2024 Change







Operating Revenues $ 21,570

$ 20,594

4.7 % Service 16,651

15,994

4.1 % Equipment 4,919

4,600

6.9 % Operating Expenses 14,830

14,126

5.0 % Operating Income 6,740

6,468

4.2 % Operating Income Margin 31.2 % 31.4 % (20) BP EBITDA* $ 9,266

$ 8,955

3.5 % EBITDA Margin* 43.0 % 43.5 % (50) BP EBITDA Service Margin* 55.6 % 56.0 % (40) BP Total Wireless Net Adds2 120

741





Postpaid 290

389





Postpaid Phone 324

349





Postpaid Other (34)

40





Prepaid Phone (20)

1





Postpaid Churn 0.99 % 0.89 % 10 BP Postpaid Phone-Only Churn 0.83 % 0.72 % 11 BP Prepaid Churn 2.64 % 2.77 % (13) BP Postpaid Phone ARPU $ 56.56

$ 55.57

1.8 %

Mobility service revenue grew 4.1% year over year driving EBITDA* growth of 3.5%. Postpaid phone net adds were 324,000 with postpaid phone ARPU up 1.8% year over year.

Mobility revenues were up 4.7% year over year driven by service revenue growth of 4.1% from postpaid phone average revenue per subscriber (ARPU) growth and subscriber gains, as well as equipment revenue growth of 6.9% from higher wireless device sales volumes. Operating expenses were up 5.0% year over year due to higher equipment expenses from higher wireless sales volumes. This increase also reflects higher advertising costs due to the launch of a new campaign, higher promotion costs, higher network costs and increased depreciation expense. Operating income was $6.7 billion, up 4.2% year over year. EBITDA* was $9.3 billion, up $311 million year over year.

Business Wireline Dollars in millions First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2025 2024 Change







Operating Revenues $ 4,468

$ 4,913

(9.1) % Operating Expenses 4,566

4,849

(5.8) % Operating Income/(Loss) (98)

64

— % Operating Income Margin (2.2) % 1.3 % (350) BP EBITDA* $ 1,400

$ 1,426

(1.8) % EBITDA Margin* 31.3 % 29.0 % 230 BP

Business Wireline revenues declined year over year driven by continued secular pressures on legacy and other transitional services that were partially offset by growth in fiber and advanced connectivity services.

Business Wireline revenues were down 9.1% year over year, due to declines in legacy and other transitional services of 17.4%, partially offset by growth in fiber and advanced connectivity services of 4.5%. Revenue declines were also impacted by the absence of revenues from our cybersecurity business that was contributed to LevelBlue during the second quarter of 2024, and targeted pricing actions in legacy services. Operating expenses were down 5.8% year over year due to lower personnel costs associated with ongoing transformation initiatives, lower network access costs that included higher vendor settlements in 2025 and the contribution of our cybersecurity business, partially offset by higher depreciation expense due to ongoing investment for strategic initiatives such as fiber. Operating income was $(98) million versus $64 million in the prior-year quarter, and EBITDA* was $1.4 billion, slightly lower year over year.

Consumer Wireline Dollars in millions; Subscribers in thousands First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2025 2024 Change







Operating Revenues $ 3,522

$ 3,350

5.1 % Operating Expenses 3,173

3,137

1.1 % Operating Income 349

213

63.8 % Operating Income Margin 9.9 % 6.4 % 350 BP EBITDA* $ 1,298

$ 1,094

18.6 % EBITDA Margin* 36.9 % 32.7 % 420 BP Broadband Net Adds3 137

55





Fiber 261

252





Non Fiber (124)

(197)





AT&T Internet Air 181

110





Broadband ARPU $ 70.87

$ 65.98

7.4 % Fiber ARPU $ 72.85

$ 68.61

6.2 %

Consumer Wireline achieved strong broadband revenue driven by 19.0% fiber revenue growth. Consumer Wireline also delivered positive broadband net adds for the seventh consecutive quarter, driven by 261,000 AT&T Fiber net adds and 181,000 AT&T Internet Air net adds.

Consumer Wireline revenues were up 5.1% year over year driven by broadband revenue growth of 9.6% due to fiber revenue growth of 19.0%, partially offset by declines in legacy voice and data services and other services. Operating expenses were up 1.1% year over year, primarily due to higher depreciation expense driven by fiber investment, partially offset by lower customer support and network-related costs that include higher vendor settlements in 2025. Operating income was $349 million versus $213 million in the prior-year quarter, and EBITDA* was $1.3 billion, up $204 million year over year.

Latin America Segment Dollars in millions; Subscribers in thousands First Quarter Percent Unaudited 2025 2024 Change







Operating Revenues $ 971 $ 1,063 (8.7) % Service 615 690 (10.9) % Equipment 356 373 (4.6) % Operating Expenses 928 1,060 (12.5) % Operating Income 43 3 — % EBITDA* $ 193 $ 180 7.2 % Total Wireless Net Adds 32 143

Postpaid 160 116

Prepaid (110) 79

Reseller (18) (52)



Latin America segment revenues were down 8.7% year over year, primarily due to unfavorable impacts of foreign exchange rates, partially offset by higher equipment sales, and subscriber and ARPU growth. Operating expenses were down 12.5% due to the favorable impacts of foreign exchange rates, partially offset by higher equipment and selling costs resulting from higher sales. Operating income was $43 million compared to $3 million in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA* was $193 million, compared to $180 million in the year-ago quarter.

* Further clarification and explanation of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the "Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures" section of the release and at investors.att.com. 1Represents the ratio of AT&T Fiber subscribers to the number of primary Mobility account holders that also subscribe to consumer postpaid phone service. 2Excludes migrations between wireless subscriber categories, including connected devices, and acquisition-related activity during the period. 3First-quarter 2025 excludes the impact of subscriber disconnections resulting from the termination of AT&T Internet Air services in markets with unfavorable regulatory requirements.

Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations to GAAP Measures

Schedules and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures cited in this document to the most directly comparable financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) can be found at investors.att.com and in our Form 8-K dated April 23, 2025. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted operating income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. Prior periods for free cash flow and adjusted diluted EPS have been recast to conform to the current period presentation to remove cash flows and equity in net income from our investment in DIRECTV, which we have agreed to sell to TPG.

Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses, other income (expenses) and income tax expense, certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairments, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses. Non-operational items arising from asset acquisitions and dispositions include the amortization of intangible assets. While the expense associated with the amortization of certain wireless licenses and customer lists is excluded, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measure and those assets contribute to revenue generation. We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income. The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the adjusted effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate; in these cases, we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.

For 1Q25, adjusted EPS of $0.51 is diluted EPS of $0.61 adjusted for $0.05 restructuring, and a net $0.00 benefit-related, transaction, legal and other items, minus $0.15 equity in net income of DIRECTV. For 1Q24, adjusted EPS of $0.48 is diluted EPS of $0.47 adjusted for $0.06 restructuring and impairments, minus $0.03 equity in net income of DIRECTV, and $0.02 benefit-related, transaction, legal and other items. For 1Q25, transaction, legal and other costs include costs associated with legacy legal matters and the expected resolution of certain litigation associated with cyberattacks disclosed in 2024, which is presented net of expected insurance recoveries. The Company expects adjustments to 2025 reported diluted EPS to include an adjustment to remove equity in net income of DIRECTV, a non-cash mark-to-market benefit plan gain/loss, and other items. The adjustment to remove the equity in net income of DIRECTV is dependent upon cash distributions from DIRECTV and the timing of the closing of the sale of our DIRECTV investment, which is expected in mid-2025. The Company expects the mark-to-market adjustment, which is driven by interest rates and investment returns that are not reasonably estimable at this time, to be a significant item. Our projected 2025 adjusted EPS depends on future levels of revenues and expenses, most of which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide a reconciliation between this projected non-GAAP metric and the most comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted operating income is operating income adjusted for revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, including items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions. For 1Q25, adjusted operating income of $6.4 billion is calculated as operating income of $5.8 billion plus $0.6 billion of adjustments. For 1Q24, adjusted operating income of $6.0 billion is calculated as operating income of $5.8 billion plus $0.2 billion of adjustments. Adjustments for all periods are detailed in the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures included in our Form 8-K dated April 23, 2025.

EBITDA is net income plus income tax, interest, and depreciation and amortization expenses minus equity in net income of affiliates and other income (expense) – net. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding from EBITDA certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, significant abandonments and impairments, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses.

For 1Q25, adjusted EBITDA of $11.5 billion is calculated as net income of $4.7 billion, plus income tax expense of $1.3 billion, plus interest expense of $1.7 billion, minus equity in net income of affiliates of $1.4 billion, minus other income (expense) – net of $0.5 billion, plus depreciation and amortization of $5.2 billion, plus adjustments of $0.6 billion. For 1Q24, adjusted EBITDA of $11.0 billion is calculated as net income of $3.8 billion, plus income tax expense of $1.1 billion, plus interest expense of $1.7 billion, minus equity in net income of affiliates of $0.3 billion, minus other income (expense) – net of $0.5 billion, plus depreciation and amortization of $5.0 billion, plus adjustments of $0.2 billion. Adjustments for all periods are detailed in the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures included in our Form 8-K dated April 23, 2025.

At the segment or business unit level, EBITDA is operating income before depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is EBITDA divided by total revenues. EBITDA service margin is EBITDA divided by total service revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA, Mobility EBITDA, Business Wireline EBITDA and Consumer Wireline EBITDA estimates depend on future levels of revenues and expenses which are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, we cannot provide reconciliations between these projected non-GAAP metrics and the most comparable GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.

Free cash flow for 1Q25 of $3.1 billion is cash from operating activities of $9.0 billion, less cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as operating activities of $1.4 billion, less cash taxes paid on DIRECTV of $0, minus capital expenditures of $4.3 billion and cash paid for vendor financing of $0.2 billion. For 1Q24, free cash flow of $2.8 billion is cash from operating activities of $7.5 billion, less cash distributions from DIRECTV classified as operating activities of $0.3 billion, less cash taxes paid on DIRECTV of $0.1 billion, minus capital expenditures of $3.8 billion and cash paid for vendor financing of $0.8 billion. Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact cash from operating activities, capital expenditures and vendor financing payments, the Company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected free cash flow and the most comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable effort.

Capital investment provides a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems. In connection with capital improvements, we have favorable payment terms of 120 days or more with certain vendors, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported as financing activities. Capital investment includes capital expenditures and cash paid for vendor financing ($0.2 billion in 1Q25, $0.8 billion in 1Q24). Due to high variability and difficulty in predicting items that impact capital expenditures and vendor financing payments, the Company is not able to provide a reconciliation between projected capital investment and the most comparable GAAP metrics without unreasonable effort.

Net debt of $119.1 billion at March 31, 2025, is calculated as total debt of $126.2 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $6.9 billion and time deposits (i.e. deposits at financial institutions that are greater than 90 days) of $0.2 billion. Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing net debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters of adjusted EBITDA. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are calculated as defined above.

Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

We believe the following measures are relevant and useful information to investors as they are part of AT&T's internal management reporting and planning processes and are important metrics that management uses to evaluate the operating performance of AT&T and its segments. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing performance with that of many of our competitors. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Prior periods have been recast to conform to the current period presentation to remove cash flows and equity in net income from our investment in DIRECTV, which we have agreed to sell to TPG Capital.

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations minus cash flows related to our DIRECTV equity investment (cash distributions minus cash taxes from DIRECTV), minus capital expenditures and cash paid for vendor financing (classified as financing activities). Free cash flow after dividends is defined as cash from operations minus cash flows related to our DIRECTV equity investment, capital expenditures, cash paid for vendor financing and dividends on common and preferred shares. Free cash flow dividend payout ratio is defined as the percentage of dividends paid on common and preferred shares to free cash flow. We believe these metrics provide useful information to our investors because management views free cash flow as an important indicator of how much cash is generated by routine business operations, including capital expenditures and vendor financing, and makes decisions based on it. Management also views free cash flow as a measure of cash available to pay debt and return cash to shareowners.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2025 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 9,049 $ 7,547 Less: Distributions from DIRECTV classified as operating activities (1,423) (324) Less: Cash taxes paid on DIRECTV — 149 Less: Capital expenditures (4,277) (3,758) Less: Payment of vendor financing (203) (841) Free Cash Flow 3,146 2,773





Less: Dividends paid (2,091) (2,034) Free Cash Flow after Dividends $ 1,055 $ 739 Free Cash Flow Dividend Payout Ratio 66.5 % 73.4 %

Cash Paid for Capital Investment

In connection with capital improvements, we negotiate with some of our vendors to obtain favorable payment terms of 120 days or more, referred to as vendor financing, which are excluded from capital expenditures and reported in accordance with GAAP as financing activities. We present an additional view of cash paid for capital investment to provide investors with a comprehensive view of cash used to invest in our networks, product developments and support systems.

Cash Paid for Capital Investment Dollars in millions





First Quarter

2025 2024 Capital expenditures $ (4,277) $ (3,758) Payment of vendor financing (203) (841) Cash paid for Capital Investment $ (4,480) $ (4,599)

EBITDA

Our calculation of EBITDA, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. For AT&T, EBITDA excludes other income (expense) – net, and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates, as these do not reflect the operating results of our subscriber base or operations that are not under our control. Equity in net income (loss) of affiliates represents the proportionate share of the net income (loss) of affiliates in which we exercise significant influence, but do not control. Because we do not control these entities, management excludes these results when evaluating the performance of our primary operations. EBITDA also excludes interest expense and the provision for income taxes. Excluding these items eliminates the expenses associated with our capital and tax structures. Finally, EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization in order to eliminate the impact of capital investments. EBITDA does not give effect to cash used for debt service requirements and thus does not reflect available funds for distributions, reinvestment or other discretionary uses. EBITDA is not presented as an alternative measure of operating results or cash flows from operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA service margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by service revenues.

These measures are used by management as a gauge of our success in acquiring, retaining and servicing subscribers because we believe these measures reflect AT&T's ability to generate and grow subscriber revenues while providing a high level of customer service in a cost-effective manner. Management also uses these measures as a method of comparing cash generation potential with that of many of its competitors. The financial and operating metrics which affect EBITDA include the key revenue and expense drivers for which management is responsible and upon which we evaluate performance.

We believe EBITDA Service Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of service revenues) to be a more relevant measure than EBITDA Margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) for our Mobility business unit operating margin. We also use wireless service revenues to calculate margin to facilitate comparison, both internally and externally with our wireless competitors, as they calculate their margins using wireless service revenues as well.

There are material limitations to using these non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin, as we have defined them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Furthermore, these performance measures do not take into account certain significant items, including depreciation and amortization, interest expense, tax expense and equity in net income (loss) of affiliates. For market comparability, management analyzes performance measures that are similar in nature to EBITDA as we present it, and considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of net income as calculated in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA margin and EBITDA service margin should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2025 2024 Net Income $ 4,692 $ 3,751 Additions:



Income Tax Expense 1,299 1,118 Interest Expense 1,658 1,724 Equity in Net (Income) of Affiliates (1,440) (295) Other (Income) Expense - Net (455) (451) Depreciation and amortization 5,190 5,047 EBITDA 10,944 10,894 Transaction, legal and other costs 79 32 Benefit-related (gain) loss 6 (39) Asset impairments and abandonments and restructuring 504 159 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 11,533 $ 11,046 1 See "Adjusting Items" section for additional discussion and reconciliation of adjusted items.

Segment and Business Unit EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and EBITDA Service Margin Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2025 2024 Communications Segment Operating Income $ 6,991

$ 6,745

Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,973

4,730

EBITDA $ 11,964

$ 11,475











Total Operating Revenues $ 29,560

$ 28,857

Operating Income Margin 23.7 % 23.4 % EBITDA Margin 40.5 % 39.8 %









Mobility Operating Income $ 6,740

$ 6,468

Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,526

2,487

EBITDA $ 9,266

$ 8,955











Total Operating Revenues $ 21,570

$ 20,594

Service Revenues 16,651

15,994

Operating Income Margin 31.2 % 31.4 % EBITDA Margin 43.0 % 43.5 % EBITDA Service Margin 55.6 % 56.0 %









Business Wireline Operating Income (Loss) $ (98)

$ 64

Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,498

1,362

EBITDA $ 1,400

$ 1,426











Total Operating Revenues $ 4,468

$ 4,913

Operating Income Margin (2.2) % 1.3 % EBITDA Margin 31.3 % 29.0 %









Consumer Wireline Operating Income $ 349

$ 213

Add: Depreciation and amortization 949

881

EBITDA $ 1,298

$ 1,094











Total Operating Revenues $ 3,522

$ 3,350

Operating Income Margin 9.9 % 6.4 % EBITDA Margin 36.9 % 32.7 %









Latin America Segment







Operating Income $ 43

$ 3

Add: Depreciation and amortization 150

177

EBITDA $ 193

$ 180











Total Operating Revenues $ 971

$ 1,063

Operating Income Margin 4.4 % 0.3 % EBITDA Margin 19.9 % 16.9 %

Adjusting Items

Adjusting items include revenues and costs we consider non-operational in nature, including items arising from asset acquisitions or dispositions, including the amortization of intangible assets. While the expense associated with the amortization of certain wireless licenses and customer lists is excluded, the revenue of the acquired companies is reflected in the measure and that those assets contribute to revenue generation. We also adjust for net actuarial gains or losses associated with our pension and postemployment benefit plans due to the often-significant impact on our results (we immediately recognize this gain or loss in the income statement, pursuant to our accounting policy for the recognition of actuarial gains and losses). Consequently, our adjusted results reflect an expected return on plan assets rather than the actual return on plan assets, as included in the GAAP measure of income.

The tax impact of adjusting items is calculated using the adjusted effective tax rate during the quarter except for adjustments that, given their magnitude, can drive a change in the effective tax rate, in these cases we use the actual tax expense or combined marginal rate of approximately 25%.

Adjusting Items Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2025 2024 Operating Expenses



Transaction, legal and other costs1 $ 79 $ 32 Benefit-related (gain) loss 6 (39) Asset impairments and abandonments and restructuring 504 159 Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 589 152 Amortization of intangible assets 9 15 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 598 167 Other



Equity in net income of DIRECTV (1,423) (324) Benefit-related (gain) loss, impairments of investments and other 64 254 Adjustments to Income Before Income Taxes (761) 97 Tax impact of adjustments (165) 22 Adjustments to Net Income (596) 75 Preferred stock redemption gain (90) — Adjustments to Net Income Attributable to Common Stock (686) 75 1 Includes costs associated with legacy legal matters and the expected resolution of certain litigation associated with cyberattacks disclosed

in 2024, which is presented net of expected insurance recoveries.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures calculated by excluding from operating revenues, operating expenses, other income (expense) and income tax expense, certain significant items that are non-operational or non-recurring in nature, including dispositions and merger integration and transaction costs, actuarial gains and losses, significant abandonments and impairments, benefit-related gains and losses, employee separation and other material gains and losses. Management believes that these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA service margin and Adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. AT&T's calculation of Adjusted items, as presented, may differ from similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Income Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Dollars in millions



First Quarter

2025 2024 Operating Income $ 5,754 $ 5,847 Adjustments to Operating Expenses 598 167 Adjusted Operating Income $ 6,352 $ 6,014





EBITDA $ 10,944 $ 10,894 Adjustments to Operations and Support Expenses 589 152 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,533 $ 11,046





Total Operating Revenues $ 30,626 $ 30,028





Operating Income Margin 18.8 % 19.5 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 20.7 % 20.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.7 % 36.8 %

Adjusted Diluted EPS

First Quarter

2025 2024 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.61 $ 0.47 Equity in net income of DIRECTV (0.15) (0.03) Restructuring and impairments 0.05 0.06 Benefit-related, transaction, legal and other items — (0.02) Adjusted EPS $ 0.51 $ 0.48 Year-over-year growth - Adjusted 6.3 %

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding with Dilution (000,000) 7,223 7,193

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Net Debt to EBITDA ratios are non-GAAP financial measures frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies and management believes these measures provide relevant and useful information to investors and other users of our financial data. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated by dividing the Net Debt by the sum of the most recent four quarters Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and deposits at financial institutions that are greater than 90 days (e.g., certificates of deposit and time deposits), from the sum of debt maturing within one year and long-term debt.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2025 Dollars in millions











Three Months Ended





June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

Four Quarters

20241

20241

20241

2025

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,337

$ 11,586

$ 10,791

$ 11,533

$ 45,247 End-of-period current debt















8,902 End-of-period long-term debt















117,259 Total End-of-Period Debt















126,161 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents















6,885 Less: Time Deposits















150 Net Debt Balance















119,126 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio















2.63 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed January 27, 2025.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA - 2024 Dollars in millions











Three Months Ended





June 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

Four Quarters

20231

20231

20231

20241

Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,053

$ 11,203

$ 10,555

$ 11,046

$ 43,857 End-of-period current debt















7,060 End-of-period long-term debt















125,704 Total End-of-Period Debt















132,764 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents















3,520 Less: Time Deposits















500 Net Debt Balance















128,744 Annualized Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio















2.94 1 As reported in AT&T's Form 8-K filed January 27, 2025.

Supplemental Operational Measures

As a supplemental presentation to our Communications segment operating results, we are providing a view of our AT&T Business Solutions results which includes both wireless and fixed operations. This combined view presents a complete profile of the entire business customer relationship and underscores the importance of mobile solutions to serving our business customers. Our supplemental presentation of business solutions operations is calculated by combining our Mobility and Business Wireline operating units, and then adjusting to remove non-business operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of our supplemental Business Solutions results. Prior period amounts have been conformed to the current period's presentation.

Supplemental Operational Measure

First Quarter



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024



Mobility Business Wireline Adj.1 Business Solutions

Mobility Business Wireline Adj.1 Business Solutions Percent Change Operating Revenues



















Wireless service $ 16,651 $ — $ (14,202) $ 2,449

$ 15,994 $ — $ (13,608) $ 2,386 2.6 % Legacy and other transitional services — 2,475 — 2,475

— 2,997 — 2,997 (17.4) % Fiber and advanced connectivity services — 1,780 — 1,780

— 1,703 — 1,703 4.5 % Wireless equipment 4,919 — (4,136) 783

4,600 — (3,834) 766 2.2 % Wireline equipment — 213 — 213

— 213 — 213 — % Total Operating Revenues 21,570 4,468 (18,338) 7,700

20,594 4,913 (17,442) 8,065 (4.5) %























Operating Expenses





















Operations and support 12,304 3,068 (10,106) 5,266

11,639 3,487 (9,526) 5,600 (6.0) % EBITDA 9,266 1,400 (8,232) 2,434

8,955 1,426 (7,916) 2,465 (1.3) % Depreciation and amortization 2,526 1,498 (2,062) 1,962

2,487 1,362 (2,033) 1,816 8.0 % Total Operating Expenses 14,830 4,566 (12,168) 7,228

14,126 4,849 (11,559) 7,416 (2.5) % Operating Income (Loss) $ 6,740 $ (98) $ (6,170) $ 472

$ 6,468 $ 64 $ (5,883) $ 649 (27.3) %























Operating Income Margin





6.1 %







8.0 % (190) BP 1 Non-business wireless reported in the Communications segment under the Mobility business unit.

