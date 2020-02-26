Astra Air Quality Arrays to Deploy to Active Sites as Part of Pilot Program

The air quality arrays have been developed as part of a complete solution that includes the hardware, software and telemetry required to measure particulate matter and gases in the air around resource development projects. The integrated platform was built to provide a cost effective and extremely efficient way for resource development projects to collect and analyze environmental data on site. The pilot program for Astra's EDLs is intended to ensure safety for workers and the general public, improve operational efficiency, and mitigate risks associated with industrial projects where air quality is impacted.

"Industries are looking at ways in which they can proactively participate in their environmental stewardship," said Astra Smart Systems President and CEO Pilar Portela. "Astra's EDL allows industries to collect information in real-time to ensure decision making includes their long-term sustainability goals in the communities they live and work."

The advanced SaaS based monitoring, alarming and analytics software is capable of integrating real time machine learning algorithms to model and predict events that could impact people and infrastructure. Dangerous gas levels and high particulate matter in the air due to production activities can present significant challenges and risks for resource sector proponents⁠—especially if the site is close to a municipality or urban centre.

"The air quality arrays are an example of the huge potential we see in combining Astra's hardware and telemetry solutions with Carl's core software technology. These pilots showcase the ways our turn-key solutions can be quickly deployed to alert companies of environmental threats to both people and infrastructure using the best technology available today," said Carl Data Solutions President and CEO Greg Johnston.

The Astra solution monitors and notifies designated individuals when sensor readings suggest action should be taken. Astra's air monitoring technology will be distributed internationally along with other core products Carl produces through its hardware and software subsidiaries.

About Carl Data Solutions



Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Carl, through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems and FlowWorks Inc, helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications.



Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com .

For further information: contact Astra Earth at [email protected] or Carl Data Solutions at [email protected]

