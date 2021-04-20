ASTOUND Group Acquires Digital Innovator, PATIO Interactive

ASTOUND, a global brand experience agency, acquires PATIO Interactive, a best-in-class, digital and immersive technology agency. The acquisition strengthens ASTOUND Digital's offerings, a field of increased importance in a hybrid world.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - ASTOUND has acquired PATIO Interactive, a Toronto-based digital agency specializing in technology-driven and interactive solutions. The move enhances ASTOUND's fast-growing digital division, ASTOUND Digital, expanding user-driven experiential offerings across a range of categories including Extended Reality (XR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

"We're thrilled that PATIO Interactive is joining ASTOUND Digital to deliver state-of-the-art, fully integrated, physical and digital experiences," said Dale Morgan, CEO of ASTOUND. "While in-person events will never be replaced, they are forever changed. We are excited to continue to deliver those in-person, wow moments, transforming them into world-class digital experiences. The acquisition of such an accomplished digital agency to ASTOUND Digital will drive more impactful engagement and increased levels of measurable ROI for our clients."

Per the acquisition agreement, PATIO Interactive will merge into ASTOUND Digital bringing 15+ specialized digital designers, developers, and project managers. PATIO Interactive partners Charles Bern and Alex Snider bring exceptional digital industry experience to ASTOUND. "This made a lot of sense to help drive a shared vision," said Bern. "We live to create tech-driven experiences so now I honestly feel like we've been given the keys to Stark Tower."

For more information, please visit: https://www.astoundgroup.com/patio-acquisition

ABOUT ASTOUND Group

ASTOUND Group is a global brand experience agency that specializes in the design and execution of memorable experiences for companies to share with their customers. ASTOUND's core services include digital experiences, architectural fabrication, brand strategy and development, retail design and manufacturing, experiential events and environments, as well as trade show exhibit design and fabrication. Its offices span North America with locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, and Portland. The combined fabrication facilities currently exceed 600,000 square feet with locations on the East and West coasts.

