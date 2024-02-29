ASTON MARTIN ARAMCO FORMULA ONE® TEAM AND VALVOLINE™ GLOBAL OPERATIONS COLLABORATE TO CELEBRATE VALVOLINE MECHANICS MONTH

Aston Martin Aramco will partner with Valvoline Global on multiple activations over the course the year. A partnership with a local further education college will provide aspiring mechanics with vital work experience and insight into the world of Formula One. Over 30 students will be invited to join the team at the AMR Technology Campus and trackside, providing lessons and invaluable hands-on experience in the lead-up to the British Grand Prix. At the end of the four-month programme, two students will be selected for an additional week of work experience, further enhancing their knowledge of working on Formula One race cars while under the mentorship of highly skilled Aston Martin Aramco mechanics.

During March, the Valvoline Mechanics Month emblem will adorn the helmets of the race team's pit crew at the Bahrain, Saudi Arabian and Australian Grands Prix. An all-new social media-based content series will also be launched. 'Mechanic' will showcase the working lives of team technicians across the 2024 FIA Formula 1® World Championship.

Andy Stevenson, Sporting Director, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, quote: "Aston Martin Aramco is proud to support Valvoline Mechanics Month, an initiative that our partner, Valvoline Global, established and has supported for many years. Together we recognized the crucial work of mechanics who are sometimes the unsung heroes, and keep Lance, Fernando, and the rest of us on the road. We are looking forward to welcoming local student mechanics to the AMR Technology Campus at Silverstone for an inspirational and educational experience. We hope they have a positive and rewarding time to support their future careers.

Robert Kenny, Chief Brand & Digital Officer, Valvoline Global, quote: "Valvoline Global is thrilled to join forces with Aston Martin Aramco in celebrating Valvoline Mechanics Month and recognizing the invaluable contributions of mechanics worldwide. Our collaboration underscores the importance of supporting and cultivating the next generation of automotive technicians. Our goal is to provide aspiring mechanics with hands-on experience and mentorship opportunities that will equip them for successful careers in the automotive industry."

About Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team

The iconic Aston Martin marque was founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford. Together they competed at the Aston Hill Climb and their success in racing laid the foundations to develop a succession of ultra-luxury high performance automobiles, including the iconic DB5, Vantage, Vanquish, DBX707 – the world's fastest luxury SUV – and the F1-inspired Aston Martin Valkyrie.

A brand born from racing has evolved to become the epitome of British luxury and technology on the road. The company's first Grand Prix was in 1922, while the marque famously won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959 and briefly competed in Formula One in 1959 and 1960.

Aston Martin returned to the Formula One grid in 2021 under the leadership of Canadian entrepreneur, Lawrence Stroll. Since then, the team has invested heavily, opening its new AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone during the summer of 2023 – the sport's first new F1 team base for almost two decades. A state-of-the-art wind tunnel is scheduled to be operational in 2024. The new Technology Campus helps the team's environmental ambitions with better insulation, intelligent use of natural light, and solar panels helping power the site.

Aston Martin enjoyed its most successful season to date in 2023, securing eight podium positions and 280 points on its way to finishing fifth in the Constructors' Championship. For 2024, double world champion Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll head a driver line-up supported by Test and Reserve Driver Felipe Drugovich, Stoffel Vandoorne and Team Ambassador Pedro de la Rosa.

In 2024, Aston Martin will also take to the track in the all-female F1® Academy series with Swiss driver Tina Hausmann. She is supported by Aston Martin Aramco's F1® Academy Head of Racing and Driver Ambassador, Jessica Hawkins, who tested one of the team's F1 cars in 2023.

Off-track, Aston Martin Aramco conceived its Make A Mark platform – a commitment to drive positive progress through the influence of the team and the profile of Formula One.

Make A Mark is built upon three core pillars: sustainability, community and inclusion – all devised to champion an environmental, inclusive and diverse living and working culture with a programme that supports and educates young people, particularly from diverse and ethnic backgrounds, to drive career opportunities within motorsport and STEM.

Responsible business partners include Racing Pride to positively promote LGBTQ+ inclusivity within motorsport, while Spinal Track works with the team to improve accessibility and foster inclusion across the sport. A partnership with the Aleto Foundation provides a leadership programme for young ethnic minority students wanting to learn more about opportunities within motorsport. In January 2024 Aston Martin Aramco became the first Formula One team to comply with ISO standard 50001 – a globally recognized certification that outlines the requirements for improving energy efficiency and performance while reducing consumption and costs.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

