ASSOCIAZIONE NAZIONALE CITTÀ DELL' OLIO AND GAL LUCUS BRING VULTURE-ALTO BRADANO PRODUCTS TO CANADA FOR ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME DINNER AT DON ALFONSO 1890

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 17, 2024, Associazione Nazionale Città dell'Olio and the Local Action Group GAL Lucus, hosted an exclusive dinner for delegation members, media and representatives of the hospitality industry, featuring products from the Basilicata region, brought into Canada for the first time, exclusively for the event. Nicola Vertone, GAL Lucus President, shared his excitement about the evening: "The agri-food and cultural promotion of the Vulture-Alto Bradano area in Canada was born with the ambitious objective of creating a bridge between producers from of our region and the Canadian market".

Associazione Nazionale Città dell'Olio President Michele Sonnessa, Director Antonio Balenzano, GAL Lucus President Nicola Vertone, Director Franco Ragone and Councilor Francesco Genzano kicked off the evening sharing heartfelt stories, and traditions embracing the historical, cultural and environmental values of the local producers from the Basilicata region.

Held at Michelin Star restaurant, Don Alfonso 1890, Executive Chef Davide Ciavattella created an eight-course menu of uniquely crafted dishes paired with local Basilicata wines . Each dish used the finest quality ingredients and was plated on one-of-kind dishes highlighting the producers in a stunning presentation.

"We want Canadians to be won over not only by the exquisite quality and flavours of our products but by beauty of the territories from which they come from, because we believe in promoting the Oil Communities and tourism", stated Michele Sonnessa, President of the Associazione Nazionale Città dell'Olio.

Thank you to all the Lucanian producers that have shared their products from the Basilicata region for this memorable dinner:

Oleificio Marchione: Extra virgin olive oil

Agripeppers: Peperone Crusco

Predium Societa Agricola Cooperativa: Assortment of legumes

Cantina Il Passo : Alberi in Piano

Cantine Strapellum: Pink Roses, Fosso del Tiglio, White Sparkling and Valle Francesca Bianco wines

Fattorie Donna Giulia: Caciocavallo, Giuncatella and StracchinAtella cheese

Cio Bio: Organic penne pasta

Con Pro Bio: Organic honey

Sapori Nel Tempo: Peperone Crusco pesto, Barbabi cream, and Zuppa del Contadino

Biscotteria Maridi: Biscotti

About Associazione Nazionale Città dell'Olio

Associazione Nazionale Città dell'Olio was founded in Larino (Campobasso) in 1994 and brings together Municipalities, Provinces, the Chambers of Commerce, the GAL (Local Action Groups) and Parks located in territories where the oils are produced through traditional olive-growing methods connected to environmental, historical, cultural and values falling within a Denomination of Origin.

The Association has among its main tasks that of disseminating the culture of the olive tree and quality olive oil; protect and promote the environment and the olive-growing landscape; spread the history of olive growing; and raising awareness of the great Italian olive heritage.

About Local Action Group GAL Lucus

This Local Action Group (GAL) works to develop programs dedicated to the socio-economic improvement of rural communities, while preserving the rich heritage, history, culture, identity and quality agricultural production in the region. Promoted by the European Union, the GALs are groupings of public and private partners that represent both the rural populations, and the organizations of economic operators within the territory. The combination of widespread skills and the indisputable human, environmental, natural, cultural and agricultural heritage make this area a territory dedicated to excellence, not only regionally but also nationally and internationally.

