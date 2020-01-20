Assante Advisors sponsor and Chair ONE LIFE Charity Gala Benefiting Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd. ("Assante") is proud to announce that the Assante Wealth Management Circle of Giving Advisors ("Circle of Giving") is the presenting sponsor at the inaugural ONE LIFE charity gala benefiting Princess Margaret Cancer Centre. Funds raised through ONE LIFE support the redevelopment of The Magic Castle, part of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's ongoing Transformation Campaign.

Several of Assante's top financial advisors formed the Circle of Giving with a goal of supporting philanthropic causes throughout the community and beyond. Tina Tehranchian, an Assante advisor in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and a founding member of the Circle of Giving, will be chairing the ONE LIFE gala.

In addition to Ms. Tehranchian, the Circle of Giving includes the following Assante advisors:

Alex Carter Dixie Allen Angela Shryane Marie Debono Chris Rafuse Janine Purves Dean Taylor Ronald Nicksy

"The Assante community continues to inspire us everyday with its strong commitment to philanthropy and helping those in need," said Sean Etherington, President of Assante. "Through the ONE LIFE gala, our advisors support Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in an engaging way that allows it to continue providing top-class treatment for cancer patients in Canada."

Princess Margaret Cancer Centre is world-renowned for its advancements in treating cancer, along with its focus on putting patients' needs first, at all stages of their cancer journey. The Magic Castle is a free childcare support service for children whose parents are undergoing treatment within the hospital. The program runs in partnership with the Department of Supportive Care at The Princess Margaret and Canadian Mothercraft Society, a leader and expert in child specific resources.

"It is truly a pleasure and honour for me to be chairing the inaugural ONE LIFE gala for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre," said Ms. Tehranchian. "The Magic Castle will provide an escape for the children of cancer patients, a space within the hospital where they can forget about the challenges facing their families and just be kids."

The Magic Castle is the only program of its kind in an adult cancer centre in Canada and provides childcare to approximately 1,000 children (12 years old and under) annually. To support The Princess Margaret or for more information, please visit The PMFC website.

About Assante Wealth Management

Assante Wealth Management is one of the largest Canadian professional services firms in wealth management, supporting 850 advisors who oversee approximately $48 billion in assets for 300,000 clients and their families nationwide. Assante provides its clients with a complete approach to planning that incorporates all aspects of their financial lives – combining investment management with financial, estate, tax, insurance and philanthropic planning.

About Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre has achieved an international reputation as a global leader in the fight against cancer and delivering Personalized Cancer Medicine. The Princess Margaret, one of the top 5 cancer research centres in the world, is a member of the University Health Network, which also includes Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and The Michener Institute for Education at UHN. University Health Network is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto.

About The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation began raising funds for cancer research at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in 1982. Since then, the Foundation has raised well over $1 billion for one of the world's top 5 cancer research centres. The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is currently in the midst of the Transformation Campaign, which prioritizes the patient experience at the Cancer Centre through an ambitious multi-phase project.

