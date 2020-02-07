Aspire Health Science files lawsuit against Hemostemix Inc. relating to cancellation of amended and restated licensing agreement

ORLANDO, FL, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Aspire Health Sciences, LLC ("Aspire") announces that on January 28, 2020, it initiated a legal proceeding against Hemostemix Inc. ("Hemostemix") regarding Hemostemix's purported rescission of the Amended and Restated License Agreement between Aspire and Hemostemix dated September 30, 2019 (the "Amended License Agreement"), which Hemostemix announced in a press release dated December 11, 2019.

The public filings in the Circuit Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit (the "Florida Court") in Orange County Florida, including Aspire's complaint alleging breach of the Amended License Agreement and seeking specific performance of same, may be obtained at the following link:

https://myeclerk.myorangeclerk.com/CaseDetails?caseId=11269680&caseIdEnc=mTpDuxwS3GjyQVskVvFNDGxZ8uuh20P%2BEX0F1daPYWMnEimKJefOVff9mVL5RWZ1OYBURtlj%2BxApjdJqROHX68FXfHx8601K636%2FpdUtmuY%3D.

About Aspire Health Sciences, LLC

Aspire is a private company with an FDA registered manufacturing facility specializing in contract manufacturing and development of Cellular Therapies Under cGMP guidelines.

SOURCE Aspire Health Science, LLC