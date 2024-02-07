Aspire at Sage Hill: Melcom Homes promotes sustainable luxury with new multi-family development

The mixed-use community is nestled in Northwest Calgary's sought-after Sage Hill neighbourhood.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Melcom Homes unveiled its Aspire at Sage Hill development, a dynamic multi-family project in a premier Northwest Calgary location.

The mixed-use community features 65 condominiums with six modern luxury and economical floorplan designs (645-990 sq. ft.) and 35 townhouses with three unique floorplan designs (1538-1845 sq. ft.). Commercial space is available in the condominium building, inviting retailers to truly "be a part of the community."

Aspire by Melcom Homes - a multifamily development in Calgary, Alberta. (CNW Group/Melcom Homes)

Construction of the townhouses has begun, and completion is anticipated for August 2025. With its focus on human development, Aspire will create enduring relationships in Sage Hill: a diverse, vibrant neighbourhood offering a blend of urban conveniences and outdoor wonders. The development is within walking distance to Calgary transit, with prime connections to major highways and top-rated schools.

Aspire residents will enjoy full access to a children's playground, EV charging stations, and nearby amenities such as T&T Supermarket, RBC Royal Bank, Tim Hortons, and a Walmart Supercentre. Set among rolling hills, stunning ravines, and natural wet ponds, the master-planned community offers ample opportunity for activity and connection.

"Aspire is not just a development," said Deimira Baidoo, President of Melcom Homes. "It's a promise to redefine community living in Calgary. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Sage Hill, this multi-family project embodies our aspirations for a sustainable and united future. Our vision is for Aspire to foster a sense of belonging that transcends walls and transforms houses into homes."

At Aspire, finishes are of the highest quality—going beyond what comes standard with most other builders. Townhome residents also have the option to select smart technology and eco-friendly upgrade packages, which include Ring video doorbells, Google Nest thermostats, six-panel solar systems, triple-pane windows, tankless water heaters, additional water-saving fixtures, LED lighting, premium insulation, and more.

Calgarians need look no further than Aspire at Sage Hill for elevated modern living.

About Melcom Homes

Melcom Homes develops custom, energy-efficient residences in Calgary, Edmonton, and surrounding areas. With a vision for a greener future, the sustainable custom homebuilder leverages creativity and innovation at every turn—integrating green technologies and eco-conscious building techniques from inception through completion. To learn more, visit www.melcomhomes.ca or aspireatsagehill.com.

SOURCE Melcom Homes

For further information: Media Contact: Stephen Owusu, VP of Marketing, Aspire By Melcom Homes, 403.917.1500, [email protected]