Asif Haque appointed as CAAT Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - CAAT Pension Plan is pleased to announce the appointment of Asif Haque as Chief Investment Officer effective May 1, 2021.

Asif joined CAAT in 2010 and holds the position of Managing Director of Public Markets, a role where he has led the team responsible for the Plan's $11 billion public markets portfolio. Through a combination of effective external manager selection and strategic internal structuring decisions, Asif's team has outperformed market benchmarks over the long-term.

Asif Haque (CNW Group/CAAT Pension Plan)

Outside of work, Asif is proud to serve on the board of the Pension Investment Association of Canada (PIAC) and on the investment committees of the United Church of Canada Pension Plan and Nunavut Tunngavik, an organization supporting programs for Inuit in Nunavut.

Previous to CAAT, Asif held leadership roles at the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) and State Street Canada.

"We're excited to have Asif take over leading our investment team at this critical juncture," said Derek Dobson, CAAT Chief Executive Officer and Plan Manager. "Asif has the strategic vision, skills and experience we need to support the continued growth of the Plan, which is targeted to exceed $30 billion in assets by 2027."

Asif will report directly to Derek Dobson and lead a growing team of investment professionals. Asif succeeds Julie Cays, Chief Investment Officer, who previously announced her plans to retire at the end of April 2021 and was named CIO of the year for 2020 by the Canadian Investment Review.

"I want to thank Julie for her countless contributions to CAAT and congratulate Asif on his new role," continued Derek. "Julie has been an exemplary leader for CAAT, with influence far beyond Investments. We have full confidence Asif will be the same, helping advance our mission to expand defined benefit coverage to more workers across Canada."

About CAAT Pension Plan

Established in 1967, the CAAT Pension Plan is an independent, jointly governed plan that offers two defined benefit pension designs, DBplus and DBprime. CAAT's award-winning DBplus offering is leading to an extraordinary pace of growth for the Plan. Originally established for the 24 Ontario colleges, the CAAT Plan now proudly serves more than 100 participating employers from the for-profit, nonprofit and broader public sectors from across Canada, and is open for continued growth in membership where it's mutually beneficial. The CAAT Plan is respected for its pension and investment management expertise and focus on benefit security. To learn more visit www.caatpension.ca.

