Asian Communities in Canada: Representations in Comics Is Now Live!

EDMONTON, AB, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Audiences are invited to experience, explore, and engage with Asian Communities in Canada: Representations in Comics–a powerful online art showcase that unpacks the lived experiences and cultural realities of Asian artists. Through the dynamic interplay of text and imagery inherent to the comic medium, this exhibition expands the conversation around what it means to be Asian, offering insightful narratives that delve into the complexities of heritage and self-representation.

Presented on a dedicated online platform, Asian Communities in Canada: Representations in Comics is free, globally accessible, and runs until June 15th, 2025. It features compelling works of seven Asian artists in Canada: Allan Matudio, Althea Balmes, Lorina Mapa, Naomi Fong, Stefano Jun, Vivian Zhou, and Xulin Wang. Audiences can also dive deeper into the artists' creative processes during a FREE live Artist Q&A, offering the opportunity to explore their artistic journeys.

Exhibition Details:

Dates: May 8th, 2025 to June 15th, 2025

May 8th, 2025 to Website Link: www.intersectionsinart.com/comic-representations

www.intersectionsinart.com/comic-representations Access: Free, virtual, and accessible worldwide

Free, virtual, and accessible worldwide Artist Q&A: Sunday, May 18th, 2025 For more details and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/5n96dyjj

About Asian Communities in Canada: Representations in Comics

Asian Communities in Canada: Representations in Comics is an online art exhibition that showcases seven Asian artists who employ a range of aesthetic styles and techniques to represent themselves and their communities. Supported by the Province of Alberta through the Alberta Foundation for the Arts, this exhibition is presented by Yang Lim, an independent curator whose work often explores the ideological dimensions of art across diverse geographical and cultural contexts. Through his exhibitions, Lim encourages the public to step outside of their usual frames of reference.

SOURCE Artistry Projects

Media Contact: Yang Lim, [email protected]