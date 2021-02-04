Asian-Canadian Actor & University of Guelph Graduate Chase Tang Gives Back To His Post-Secondary Institution With Two Scholarship Endowments

Chase Tang an actor and mental health advocate donates to Alma Mater hoping to make a positive impact for the next generation of University of Guelph students.

GUELPH, ON, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The University of Guelph is pleased to announce today that it has received a generous scholarship endowment from one of its distinguished alumni, Chase Tang, who is a rising star in the world of acting with his recent casting in a Netflix original series. The University of Guelph is known for producing numerous graduates who have excelled in the fields of Science, Medicine, and Engineering, as well as the creative arts. As part of his humanitarian endeavors, Tang gives back to the place that influenced his life's journey. Chase Tang has decided to give two scholarship endowments to the University of Guelph, which he has dedicated and named after his mother, Shu Wei Chen. "These endowments will go a long way in helping many young people get through university and achieve something great in their lives." Tang says.

As someone who also received an entrance scholarship to get into the University of Guelph, Tang realizes the importance of a good institution and education, which not only helps one get a well-paying job, but also guides their life's journey to great extent. Tang's generous contributions for the University of Guelph will ease the burden and lessen the struggle of many young people.

Tang, a Taiwanese born, Nova Scotia raised Actor was once a highly touted hockey prospect in his childhood years. This rising star is also the International Global Spokesperson for Presotea the largest boba tea brand in Taiwan with over 400 locations world-wide, as well as being the first Male Ambassador for TITIKA Active Couture. Tang has been featured on CBC, Global News, CTV, Narcity, Toronto Star, CHCH, ETalk amongst others media outlet platforms.

For more information visit on the 1st scholarship endowment:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJ6-SQCFNMb/?igshid=1ls94ckn0gdn4

For more information visit on the 2nd scholarship endowment:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/chase-tang-3503a814_university-of-guelph-university-activity-6762491715946459136-Kz1M

For more information about Chase Tang, visit https://www.chasetang.com/.

