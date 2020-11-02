Asia's Top Companies Recognized at the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

Nov 02, 2020, 21:44 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honor Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs and continually demonstrate excellence.

"These awards identify and honor the best in class companies in their respective industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire and positively impact their industry through achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category.

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

Twenty-four (24) awards were presented and these were segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Regional titles

2020 Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

Digital Realty

2020 Asia-Pacific IoT Enabling Technology Leadership Award

Ericsson

2020 Asia-Pacific Test and Measurement Industry Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

National Instruments Singapore (Pte) Ltd

2020 Asia-Pacific OSS BSS Vendor of the Year

Netcracker Technology

2020 Asia-Pacific Hosted IP Telephony & UCaaS Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award

NTT Cloud Communications Singapore Pte. Ltd.

2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Award

NTT Ltd

2020 Asia-Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year Award

NTT Ltd

2020 Asia-Pacific Airport Automation Growth Innovation and Leadership Excellence Frost Radar Award

SITA

2020 Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

Trustwave, a Singtel Company

Country Titles

Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - Contact Center Experience

Indosat Ooredoo

Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - In Store Experience

Indosat Ooredoo

2020 Indonesia Decorative Coatings Company of the Year

PT Avia Avian

2020 Japan Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

NRI SecureTechnologies

2020 Malaysia Car-Sharing Company of the Year

GoCar Mobility Sdn Bhd

2020 Malaysia E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year

Pos Laju

2020 Malaysia Express Logistics Service Provider of the Year

Pos Laju

2020 Malaysia Fertility Company of the Year

TMC Fertility & Women's Specialist Centre

2020 Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year

Singtel

2020 Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year

Singtel

2020 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

Trustwave, a Singtel Company

2020 Taiwan Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider of the Year

Chunghwa Telecom

2020 Taiwan Data Centre Services Provider of the Year

Chunghwa Telecom

2020 Taiwan Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

Chunghwa Telecom

2020 Vietnam Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

Viettel Cyber Security

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics, and emerging economies? Contact us:  Start the discussion

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
Best Practices Awards Branding  – Asia-Pacific
Email: [email protected] 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

Organization Profile

Frost & Sullivan