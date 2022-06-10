ASH APPLAUDS PROPOSED NEW FEDERAL HEALTH WARNINGS ON TOBACCO PACKAGES AND CIGARETTE STICKS

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Proposed new health warnings on tobacco packages and cigarette sticks will help to save lives, protect youth and reduce demands on healthcare, says one of Canada's leading tobacco control organizations—Action on Smoking & Health (ASH Canada). New tobacco packaging regulations were announced today in Ottawa by the Honorable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

"We are delighted to see proposed new graphic health warnings on all tobacco products, including smokeless tobacco" said Les Hagen, Executive Director. "A picture is worth a thousand words and these pictures and messages will protect thousands of Canadians from tobacco dependence and disease. The new and improved warnings will replace the stale messages that have appeared on tobacco packages for over 10 years. The messages on cigarette sticks are a global precedent and will warn smokers about the grave risks of smoking with every puff. The visibility and intensity of these warnings will better reflect the enormous risks of smoking."

"The new warnings will be conveyed to smokers every time they reach for a pack and every time they take a puff—representing dozens of warnings each day", said Hagen. "For many years, tobacco companies have used tobacco packages and cigarette sticks to promote their deadly products. The cigarette package has been the most important advertising medium for the industry. We applaud the Federal government for turning the tables on the tobacco industry by using the cigarette package and the cigarette itself to convey the horrific consequences of tobacco use."

Tobacco use kills over 50,000 Canadians each year, representing the most widespread and deadly form of substance misuse. Tobacco kills more Canadians that all other drugs combined including alcohol, opioids and cannabis. One of every two long term smokers will die as the result of smoking. One million Canadians are currently suffering from illnesses resulting directly from tobacco use.

