Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Announces Additions to its Advisory Board, IR Team, and Digital Marketing Programs

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) is pleased to announce the addition of two new high-profile members to its advisory board. The additions include Dr. Christopher S. Mow, Associate Chief of Staff and Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Stanford University Medical Center, and Mr. Patrick McBride, a veteran investment banker who also holds a H.BSc in neuroscience from the University of Toronto.

On top of his senior role with Stanford University Medical Center, Dr. Mow offers over two decades of international collaborative efforts in the public, private, corporate and academic health care sectors. He has also been awarded honorary professorships at numerous internationally renowned academic medical centres throughout Asia as well as fellowships at international medical societies including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Korea. He is also serves in an advisory capacity for several multi-national corporations and societies.

Patrick McBride offers more than 15 years' experience in the financial industry and has held several senior roles at investment banks, including Genuity, Canaccord Genuity and Dundee Capital and Eight Capital. He has raised in excess of CAD $10 billion of growth capital for companies across relevant sectors including biotech, technology and commodities. In addition, Mr. McBride has an extensive M&A track record totalling over CAD $3 billion. Mr. McBride is also a CFA Charterholder.

Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock, COO and board member of Asep Inc. stated, "We are very happy to have attracted such exceptional individuals to work with us. I am particularly pleased to welcome Dr. Chris Mow to our advisory board. His significant medical experience, combined with his strong interest and experience in advising companies, will be a huge asset to our growth."

Rudy Mazzocchi, Chairman and CEO further commented, "Mr. McBride will help ensure both the immediate and long-term success of this new enterprise. He and Dr. Mow will play key roles on our new advisory board, and we are delighted to add them to our team."

Asep Inc. retains IR service providers, Hybrid Financial Ltd.

Asep Inc. is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company with the goal of creating heightened awareness of Asep Inc. and its brand in the market and achieving a broader reach through education across the investment community (the "Services"). Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE in providing the Services.

Asep Inc. retains New York-based digital advertising agency, Native Ads Inc.

In connection with the Company's commercial introduction plans, Asep Inc. has entered into a 6-month programmatic digital advertising campaign with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads). This comprehensive advertising program is designed to build awareness through the following services: (a) Digital advertising (b) Paid distribution, (c) Media buying and (d) Content creation. Native Ads is a full-service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions.

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Inc. is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions to large unmet medical needs. It represents the consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.) that are in advanced development of both proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis, and broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug resistant biofilm infections. The diagnostic technology involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the major diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the major treatment for sepsis. Despite this, Sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. The SepsetER TM test is identified in the blood and assessable by nucleic acid amplification technologies/PCR. This proprietary diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-48 hours. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduces mortality and morbidity.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopedic, etc.), representing two-thirds of all infections, anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the completion of successful clinical testing of our Sepsis diagnostic test and its intended filing for regulatory approval; the undertaking of pre-clinical studies on our lead therapeutic, with the expectation that this will lead to fast track clinical trials; the ability of our diagnostic testing kit to diagnose sepsis within the stated timelines; that early testing and diagnosis of sepsis will spare expensive and unnecessary antibiotic treatment; and that the timely test results will allow doctors to make more effective treatment decisions . Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the predictions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release, including the assumption that our diagnostic testing kits will be adopted and used by doctors in diagnosing and treating sepsis. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Asep Medical Inc.'s prospectus dated November 9, 2021 and Asep Inc.'s most recent Management Discussion & Analysis) available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Asep Inc. is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

