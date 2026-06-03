MALARTIC, QC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - ASDR Canada Inc. is celebrating its 20th anniversary, marking the completion of more than 2,000 projects across Canada and internationally since its founding in 2006.

Headquartered in Malartic, ASDR has steadily expanded its operations to support clients from engineering through to operations. Over the years, the company has built recognized expertise in engineering, water treatment, manufacturing, industrial services, and health and safety to meet the evolving needs of its partners.

This growth has supported the opening of offices in several regions across Canada, including Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Montreal, Quebec City, and the Maritime provinces, as well as the development of international operations in Morocco.

A Company Focused on the Future

As ASDR continues to grow, the company remains focused on staying close to its partners, strengthening its areas of expertise, and adapting to the realities of the field.

"What makes me most proud after 20 years is seeing how far the company has come while staying true to the values that have always defined ASDR: close client relationships, the commitment of our teams, and our ability to deliver practical, effective solutions," said Stephen Authier, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASDR Canada Inc.

Over the years, ASDR has earned several awards at industry galas, but the one it takes the greatest pride in remains Employer of Choice.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, ASDR will launch a series of initiatives throughout the year to showcase the company's evolution since 2006 and recognize the people who have contributed to its success. Activities related to the 20th anniversary celebrations will be shared on the company's social media platforms and website.

About ASDR Canada Inc.

ASDR is a diversified engineering company recognized for its integrated expertise and its ability to support partners at every stage of their projects. The company brings together Centers of Excellence in Dredging and Dewatering, Water Treatment, Project Management and Engineering, Manufacturing as well as Health and Safety. Today, ASDR employs more than 300 people and operates seven offices and four fabrication shops in Canada and internationally.

SOURCE ASDR Canada Inc.

Source: Stephen Authier, President and Chief Executive Officer, ASDR Canada Inc., [email protected], (819) 757-3039, ext. 10302