MALARTIC, QC, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - ASDR Canada Inc. announces the acquisition of Acadian Dredging Ltd., based in Cocagne, New Brunswick. With over 40 years of experience, Acadian Dredging specializes in marine (port and coastal) and industrial dredging projects throughout the Maritime provinces.

This acquisition aligns with ASDR's ongoing growth strategy and strengthens its positioning in the maritime sector, building on the acquisition of Eco Technologies in 2022. By integrating Acadian Dredging's assets and expertise, ASDR significantly expands its operational capacity and logistical flexibility. The group now operates one of the largest dredging fleets in Eastern Canada, enabling it to undertake larger-scale port and industrial projects.

Increased Capacity and Consolidated Expertise

The integration of Acadian Dredging substantially enhances ASDR's hydraulic and mechanical dredging capabilities, optimizes equipment mobilization across Atlantic Canada, and reduces execution timelines in demanding marine environments. The addition of a team with more than four decades of field experience further strengthens ASDR's technical depth and operational expertise.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone in the development of our maritime offering. It expands our operational reach in Eastern Canada and reaffirms our commitment to investing in strategic assets that enable us to deliver high-performance solutions tailored to market realities," said Stephen Authier, President and General Manager of ASDR Canada Inc.

About ASDR Canada Inc.

Founded in 2006, ASDR is a diversified, vertically integrated engineering company recognized for delivering turnkey solutions across the mining, industrial, and environmental sectors. The company has Centers of Excellence in Dredging and Dewatering, Water Treatment, Project Management and Engineering, and Manufacturing.

In 2026, as ASDR celebrates its 20th anniversary, the company employs more than 350 people and operates seven offices and four manufacturing facilities in Canada and internationally.

SOURCE ASDR Canada Inc.

Source: Stephen Authier, President and General Manager, ASDR Canada Inc., [email protected], (819) 757-3039, ext. 10302