Ascend Wellness Holdings Launches Fully Refreshed eCommerce Ecosystem

Includes a New Loyalty Program and Elevated Digital Shopping Experience

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or "Ascend") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced the launch of its completely reimagined eCommerce platform. Designed to bring Ascend to the cutting edge of eCommerce and loyalty, this new ecosystem will deliver an improved customer experience including an all new, fully revamped loyalty program, the Ascenders Club. This loyalty program was rebuilt to be a new gold standard and features a four-tiered system designed to reward and engage customers through personalized perks, seamless digital integration, and best-in-class benefits across all retail channels.

Ascenders Club will resolve many of our customers' pain points – simplifying and enhancing the customer experience with greater value per reward, improved point accrual, and unified redemption across locations. Structured into four tiers — Blue, Gold, Platinum, and the exclusive Legends Club — the program features elevated perks at each level, including special offers, birthday gifts, launch discounts, and priority access to new drops.

Ascenders Club is powered by full-stack Dutchie integration and a new Ascend Dispensary App. These upgrades enable a frictionless shopping experience where customers can browse, track rewards, and pay directly through the app using Ascend Pay, a secure, cashless digital wallet solution.

Highlights of the new program and tech stack include:

Full eCommerce Rollout: This next-generation platform delivers a faster, frictionless shopping experience, featuring an AI-powered recommendation engine to personalize product discovery.

This next-generation platform delivers a faster, frictionless shopping experience, featuring an AI-powered recommendation engine to personalize product discovery. Ascend Pay: A new payment solution empowering customers to shop and pay online seamlessly — no wallet needed and no waiting in-store, enabling faster and more convenient pickups.

A new payment solution empowering customers to shop and pay online seamlessly — no wallet needed and no waiting in-store, enabling faster and more convenient pickups. New Shopping App with Integrated Loyalty: A true one-stop shop. Customers can browse, shop, earn and redeem loyalty points, and pay — all in a single, intuitive interface designed to deepen engagement and strengthen brand connection.

A true one-stop shop. Customers can browse, shop, earn and redeem loyalty points, and pay — all in a single, intuitive interface designed to deepen engagement and strengthen brand connection. Revamped Loyalty Program: Engineered to deliver industry-leading value and exclusive perks, this four-tiered program incentivizes spend, boosts retention, and sets a new benchmark for customer loyalty in cannabis retail.

Engineered to deliver industry-leading value and exclusive perks, this four-tiered program incentivizes spend, boosts retention, and sets a new benchmark for customer loyalty in cannabis retail. Legends Club: An invite-only loyalty segment that recognizes and rewards Ascend's most valued customers with unmatched benefits and personalized experiences.

"We completely redesigned our full tech stack and the Ascenders Club to meet our customers where they are — online, on-the-go, and ready for more value and personalization," said Sam Brill, CEO of AWH. "This launch represents a complete transformation of our customer experience, combining a sleek new app, real-time reward tracking, and meaningful perks at every level. We see it as a critical step forward for cannabis retail."

The Ascenders Club officially launched on July 15, with existing customers automatically enrolled into their respective tiers based on purchase history. New customers can join via web, in store or through the new Ascend Dispensary App, available now on the App Store.

For more information about Ascenders Club, visit ascendersclub.com .

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, High Wired, Effin', Common Goods, and Royale branded products. For more information about AWH, visit www.awholdings.com.

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

MATTIO Communications, [email protected]