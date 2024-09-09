ASC alleges public company Atacama Resources International Inc. and Glenn Brian Grant breached an ASC Cease Trade Order

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has issued a Notice of Hearing alleging that Atacama Resources International Inc. (Atacama) and its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Brian Grant (Grant), breached an ASC Cease Trade Order (CTO). Under the CTO, all trading or purchasing of Atacama securities were to have ceased.

According to the Notice of Hearing, Grant approved the issuance of Atacama common stock, series B preferred stock and convertible promissory notes to a number of individuals, including himself, in breach of the CTO. The Notice of Hearing also alleges that Atacama and Grant engaged in numerous acts in furtherance of trading in Atacama securities, in breach of the CTO.

These are allegations and have not been proven in a hearing.

An appearance to set a date for a hearing will be held on October 16, 2024.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC gratefully acknowledges the assistance of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in this matter.

