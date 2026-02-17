Investor Alert: ASC warns public about suspected investment scheme called BG Wealth Sharing

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is warning the public about a suspected investment scheme called BG Wealth Sharing, which is linked to a web‑based trading platform known as DSJ Exchange (DSJ EX).

The scheme, promoted through social media and messaging apps, presents itself as a hedge fund that claims to use AI‑generated trading signals to produce guaranteed or near‑perfect trades. It also promises to rapidly double investors' money. Neither BG Wealth Sharing nor DSJ EX are registered in Alberta to facilitate the buying or selling of investments or securities or to provide investment advice.

According to recent reports, BG Wealth Sharing participants are directed to deposit crypto on DSJ EX through several websites and then paste "signal codes" received through encrypted apps, such as BonChat, WhatsApp, Telegram, to place trades. Participants who try to take out funds are then met with high withdrawal fees and a time-consuming management approval process. Information further suggests deposits are quickly consolidated and routed through crypto bridges, a technique commonly used to obscure the movement of funds.

Multiple regulatory agencies have issued warnings about BG Wealth Sharing/DSJ EX and related entities.

Warning signs associated with BG Wealth Sharing and similar fraudulent schemes include:

Frequent use of rotating or lookalike website domains to evade detection (e.g., bg877.com, bg661.com, dsjex.net, dsj89.com, dsjex123.com, and numerous similar variations).

Promises of guaranteed or unrealistic daily returns, including claims that participants can double their funds within 60 days, or rely on near perfect algorithmic trading signals.

High‑pressure recruitment and multi-level marketing (MLM)‑style incentives, such as rank advancement, referral bonuses and promotional testimonials.

Restrictions on accessing funds, including high fees, early‑withdrawal penalties, and the need for management approval.

Use of mobile apps not available through official app stores, distributed through direct download links.

Fabricated endorsements and misleading regulatory claims, including references to unverified founders and claimed international approvals.

The ASC advises that this scheme should not be confused with BG Wealth Group Inc. and other BG Wealth entities that appear to be operating as an Ontario-based real estate investment and financial consultancy group, as stated in a Temporary Order issued against those entities by the Ontario Securities Commission on February 6, 2025.

Before taking part in any opportunity, investors are strongly encouraged to visit CheckFirst.ca and to:

As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

