Court of King's Bench dismisses appeal of conviction and sentence by Ronald Aitkens

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 11, 2026, Court of King's Bench of Alberta Justice G.H. Poelman dismissed an appeal filed by Ronald James Aitkens in relation to his 2024 conviction and sentence.

In July 2020, Aitkens was convicted in the Provincial Court of Alberta (now Alberta Court of Justice) of one count of fraud and another count of making false or misleading statements in an offering memorandum, contrary to the Alberta Securities Act. The findings stemmed from the distribution and sale of securities, through the use of the offering memorandum exemption, in a real estate investment opportunity known as Legacy Communities Inc.

Aitkens was sentenced in August 2024 to a total of four years in jail for these offences.

Justice Poelman found there was no merit in all the grounds of appeal relating to the conviction and relating to the sentence.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision can be found on the ASC website at asc.ca.

