Asante Completes Acquisition of Former Crossley Carpet Factory Expanding its All-in-One Logistic Solutions for Manufacturers

TRURO, NS, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Asante Logistic Group ("Asante"), Nova Scotia's first all-in-one logistic solutions provider offering Warehousing, Freight Forwarding, Export and Import services all under one roof, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the former Crossley Carpet factory. The 367,311 square foot warehouse and distribution center significantly expands Asante's ability to offer its all-in-one logistic solutions to clients in the manufacturing sector.

Asante has seen record demand for its unique logistic solutions business model. "Since inception, we have offered the full gamut of logistic services to our customers whereby the alternative is to deal with several third-party service providers to fulfill all of their warehousing, freight forwarding, export and import brokerage needs" said Dr. Ernest Asante Korankye, President and C.E.O., "Our customers tell us time-and-time again that Asante operates as an extension to their business. For most of our customers we operate as their own warehousing and distribution center as we are quickly able to respond to material handling requests and we provide one point of contact for all their logistics".

Under normal times, the manufacturing sector must deal with the consistent pressure of efficiently getting their products to market. Even greater challenges exist for these manufacturers during the coronavirus pandemic. What makes Asante Logistic Group unique? Jason Steele, V.P. of Business Development, says "The uniqueness of Asante's logistic solutions comes down to one very simple point of differentiation. Our business model helps to decrease internal stress levels for manufacturers; especially for those experiencing high growth or bottlenecks with supply and demand. Who couldn't benefit from less stress in our current business environment?"

About Asante Logistic Group Inc.

Asante Logistic Group Inc. (www.asantefreight.com) is a full service third-party logistics (3PL) company strategically located in Truro, Nova Scotia, a well-known transportation hub for Atlantic Canada. The company, which provides a simpler solution to manufacturers who have to normally coordinate with two, three or more suppliers to deliver their goods to market, has a unique business model offering full service in-house warehousing, freight, export and import services. Trucking, material handling, customs and freight forwarding brokerage paperwork are all handled in-house by Asante staff and resources. Asante has its own fleet of trucks, dedicated in-house staff for freight forwarding support and warehousing capacity of over 350,000 square feet.

Warehouse Quick Facts:

367,311 SF steel frame industrial building on a 16.62-acre lot

Rail spur to the facility, with active service contract with CN

24 ft. ceiling heights

11 dock loading doors; 1 ramp, 1 grade door and rail spur

Over 80,000 SF of racking space

6 km from the Trans-Canada Highway

SOURCE Asante Freight Lines

For further information: Jason Steele, V.P. of Business Development, Asante Logistic Group Inc., Cell: (902) 890-5095, [email protected]; www.asantefreight.com