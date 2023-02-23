Asahi Super Dry Partners with Major League Soccer and Vancouver Whitecaps FC to become Official Beer Partner in Canada

The iconic Japanese beer, Asahi Super Dry , announced their official partnership agreement with MLS Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps FC ahead of the 2023 season.

TORONTO, VANCOUVER, BC and MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Asahi Super Dry (ASD), the leading Japanese beer brand known for its crisp and refreshing taste and part of Asahi Europe and International, is proud to announce its official partnership agreement with Major League Soccer (MLS) Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. This exciting collaboration brings together the most dynamic and innovative brands in their respective industries, making Asahi Super Dry an Official Partner of MLS and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Asahi Super Dry is dedicated to providing a premium experience for fans on and off the field, and connecting with soccer enthusiasts across Canada. Through this partnership, Asahi Super Dry will have a unique platform to engage with MLS fans across Canada, while also supporting the league's continued growth.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Major League Soccer and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, a league and team that shares our passion for delivering a premium experience to fans," said Keith Fawcett, General Manager of Asahi Canada "Soccer is a beloved sport in Canada, and this partnership provides us with the incredible opportunity to tap into the excitement of the game and connect with fans from across the country in a meaningful way while bringing our premium beer including our newly launched 0.0% to the forefront of the sport."

As part of the partnership, Asahi Super Dry will also have a presence at BC Place , home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, throughout the MLS season, including the launch of the Asahi Super Dry Landing. The Landing will provide fans with ultimate soccer experience including various activations and experiences to engage with the brand and build and offers the best viewing experience to watch the game, building a deeper connection with the sport.

"Asahi Super Dry Beer is synonymous with quality and innovation, and we, at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, are proud to welcome them as our official beer partner," said Erin Mathany, Senior Vice President of Marketing at the Vancouver Whitecaps. "We are looking forward to collaborating with Asahi Super Dry to bring the excitement of the game to life for our passionate fans."

"We are proud to welcome Asahi Super Dry as an official partner of MLS in Canada," said Diego Moratorio, General Manager, MLS Canada. "With the growth of MLS and the success at the national level of our men's and women's teams, there has never been a better time for soccer in our country. MLS is thrilled to partner with Asahi Super Dry and together, build deeper relationships with our diverse and passionate fanbase."

The official announcement of the partnership coincides with the start of the upcoming MLS season on February 25, 2023, bringing a new level of excitement and innovation to soccer fans across Canada.

Alongside this launch, Asahi Super Dry has also increased its global appeal through its recently announced global partnership in August with City Football Group, including Premier League Champions Manchester City. It is also the official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023 where Asahi Super Dry and Asahi Super Dry 0.0% will be served at all tournament venues across France, spanning 48 matches in 9 cities. Both of these global sporting partnerships play a key role in the ambition of Asahi Europe & International to expand the sales of their Global Premium Brand Asahi Super Dry including the new 0.0% variant while elevating the fan experience, live in stadiums or at home.

About Asahi Super Dry

Asahi Super Dry was first created in 1987, redefining the beer category and introducing to the world a new taste in beer. Today, Asahi Super Dry is Japan's No.1 beer and we are proud that our innovative brand has become a global icon of progressive Japan. Asahi Super Dry is brewed with precision to the highest quality standards, under the supervision of Japanese master brewers. Our advanced brewing techniques deliver a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish. We're constantly innovating at our brewery to improve production technology and quality management. This commitment to progressive brewing will help us share Asahi Super Dry with the whole world. For more information, please visit: asahisuperdry.com .

About Asahi Europe & International

Asahi Europe & International is the international branch of Asahi Group Holdings, a global beverage and food company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan. It is the outcome of years of acquisitions, which allowed Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whiskey and a wide range of food products, to establish and strengthen its business in Europe and around the globe. As of 2020, the business is established under the Asahi Europe and International organisation. Building on centuries of European brewing heritage, the business runs 19 production facilities in 8 countries across Europe, and is the custodian of some of the best beer brands in the world, including Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel. Within the Asahi Group, the remit of Asahi Europe and International is also to develop and manage all export markets globally, outside of Japan and Oceania. Covering 90 markets and with over 10,000 passionate colleagues on board, through our shared purpose of creating meaningful connections the business is well positioned to inspire people around the world to drink better.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Toronto, Major League Soccer — celebrating its 28th season in 2023 — features 29 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including 2023 expansion team St. Louis CITY SC. Starting on February 1, 2023, all MLS, Leagues Cup,and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com . MLS Season Pass will feature the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com . For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app .

About the Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps FC is a professional soccer team based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Established in 2009, the team competes in Major League Soccer (MLS) and has a rich history of success, including winning the Canadian Championship in 2015. With a passionate fan base, Whitecaps FC have become one of the most recognizable and successful franchises in the league. The team plays its home games at BC Place, one of the largest and most technologically advanced stadiums in North America, making it a prime venue for hosting high-profile events and games. The Whitecaps are known for their exciting style of play and dedication to the sport, which has helped make them one of the most beloved teams in the country.

SOURCE Asahi

